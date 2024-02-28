"He always loses his train of thought": Joe Biden trolled over attempting to mock Donald Trump during Seth Myers interview

U.S. President Joe Biden appeared on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers show on February 27 and took a dig at his opponent and GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

The host asked the POTUS about the concerns that all American voters should address before the 2024 presidential election. Here’s what Joe Biden said in response:

“Well, a couple of things. Number one, you got to take a look at the other guy. He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name, number one. Number two, it’s about how old your ideas are. Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back… on Roe V. Wade.”

However, soon, Joe Biden appeared to seemingly lose track and moved on from shading Donald Trump to talking about what the two primary parties and their governments have done over the years, before connecting the dots back.

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users began trolling President Biden. An X user with the handle @Arkypatriot commented under @CollinRugg’s post, saying the POTUS always “loses his train of thought.”

Joe Biden shading Donald Trump during Seth Myers interview seemingly backfires

During Tuesday’s Seth Myers show, President Biden stated that Donald Trump was as old as he is and also alleged that the latter couldn’t remember his wife Melania Trump’s name and seemingly called her by a different name.

As per The Guardian, it was a loose reference to Trump’s Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend where he reportedly praised his wife using a wrong name.

The POTUS added that the former President’s ideas were outdated, before claiming that his Republican opponent wanted to take Americans back “on a whole range of issues that are 50-60 years - they’ve been solid American positions.” However, he soon seemed to lose his train of thought.

Here’s what Biden said.

“I really mean sincerely that the… I think it’s about the future… And every single thing we’ve done. We’ve got some good things done. They told us we couldn’t get ‘em done ‘cause things were so divided and, but I think everything’s everything we’ve gotten done.”

Later, he went back to Donald Trump and continued by saying that the Truth Social owner wanted “to do away with” the “friendly state” if he gets “elected.” Eventually, Joe Biden hinted that Trump’s “views on where to take American are older than…” before saying “Anyway!” and dropping the topic.

Since the 1-minute and 10-second clip became viral, it has backfired, with netizens now pointing out that Biden should not talk about Trump’s age and cognitive abilities, when his own appeared to be declining. Here are some of the reactions in this regard from @CollinRugg’s post.

While Biden is 81 years old, Trump is 77, and both of them have talked about each other’s age and mental acuity for a long time.

Meanwhile, as per an NBC News poll in January 2024, over three-quarters of American voters, including many Democrats raised concerns about the POTUS’ age. In contrast, half of them raised similar concerns about Trump.

Last month, a Justice Department report on Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents referred to him as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”