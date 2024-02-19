As former president Donald Trump launched his own sneaker line on Saturday, February 17, claims of the shoes allegedly being made in China have gone viral on X. Many have since taken to the internet to ridicule the politician for not promoting American manufacturing.

The businessman released the collection just after a New York judge ordered him to pay nearly $355 million after he lost his civil fraud trial.

Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con to sell a pair of gold sneakers. The pricey Never Surrender High Top Sneaker was being sold for $399.

That apart, low-top shoes, perfume, and cologne are also being sold on the Get Trump Sneakers website.

X user @CoffeyTimeNews was one of the many who took to X to allege that the sneakers were made in China. They attached an image of the inner collar of the shoe where one could see the size of the sneakers. In the same, viewers could also notice an illegible print that allegedly claimed that the pairs were made in China.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed nearly 30K views.

Other netizens have also taken to the internet to allege the same.

Claims of Donald Trump’s sneakers being made in China go viral online, setting internet abuzz

X user @Meme_WarVeteran also took to the social networking site to share a video of a netizen sharing a screenshot from another website of a pair of gold sneakers that looked very similar to the ones Donald Trump was selling. In the video, the netizen also showed viewers the store information for the product and could be heard saying:

“Store information: Fujian Province. Now did a little bit of digging because I was curious and surprise, surprise, that is a Chinese province. Yup, these shoes are made in China, most likely. Not exactly a shocker. Mr. Buy America, Hire America, wants you to buy his shiny sneakers made in China.”

X user @Mollyploofkins also took to the social networking site to claim:

“Those ugly AF Trump high tops, they were made in China.”

X user @dieworkwear also took to the website to speculate that the shoes were made in a “low-cost Asian country” as the sneakers did not appear to be of high quality.

As the allegations went viral online, many took to the internet to discuss the same. A few reactions to the claims read:

As many continue to speculate about the shoes being made in China, the official shopping website has noted that the latest Donald Trump collection has been trademarked by West Palm Beach company CIC Ventures LLC, which is owned by Trump. The website also revealed:

“45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

As many continue to speculate where the shoes are made, Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler shared his opinions on Trump’s latest shoe drop by saying:

“Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life.”

For those who wish to buy the sneakers in question, they can pre-order them on the official website mentioned above.