Who is Roman Sharf? All about the Luxury Bazaar CEO who won Donald Trump's signed sneakers for $9,000

Former US President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to the SneakerCon on Saturday, February 16, where he announced the signing of sneakers. During the event, Trump signed the sneakers for attendees, who were up for bidding. One attendee got the first-ever autographed pair of the golden high-tops for $9,000.

Roman Sharf, the founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar, displayed the personally autographed Donald Trump sneakers at Sneaker Con after winning the bidding war. Following his victory, the Philadelphia resident won the golden pair of shoes.

According to Times Now, after receiving the pair of shoes signed by the former US President, Donald Trump, Sharf stated,

"We are going to have a winning celebration come this November, and I'll be wearing these one-of-one Donald Trump-signed sneakers—the only president I recognized in the last four years.”

Roman Sharf is a very popular entrepreneur who won Donald Trump's signed sneakers for $9,000

Roman Sharf is the Luxury Bazaar CEO who won the bid for Donald Trump's signed sneakers (Image via Facebook / Roman Sharf / Donald J. Trump)

There has been increasing interest in the Philadelphia guy whose bid beat out Trump's "one-on-one" signature sneakers ever since the news surfaced.

According to Times Now, Roman Sharf, a Trump supporter, expressed his excitement at winning the bidding war for the shoes from the 'The Never Surrender High-Tops' collection, which allegedly ran out of stock just hours after it was released.

Roman, who was born in the USSR, embarked on a journey to pursue the American Dream when his father decided to escape the collapsing Soviet Union in 1988. After brief stays in Austria and Italy, Roman and his family made their home in a 400-square-foot flat in Brooklyn, New York.

Expand Tweet

Following his arrival in the United States, Roman started working as a newspaper delivery person. Later, at the age of 18, he decided to enlist in the US Army. After completing his service, he enrolled at Penn State University to study electrical engineering. However, he quickly developed an interest in computer science.

As per Luxury Bazaar's website, Roman made his debut in the banking sector with Fleet. At the height of his banking career, he was promoted to vice president at Deutsche Bank, where he was responsible for overseeing the local payment systems that handled $40 billion in transactions each month.

After the 9/11 attacks resulted in a reduction of 10% of Deutsche Bank's workforce, Roman then took the difficult decision to establish the Luxury Bazaar brand.

Reportedly, Roman launched the company as a solo venture from his basement and built it into the enormous success it is today. He has also seen the globe and established a solid reputation for himself in the upscale watch community.

Roman has built a formidable force in the wholesale and retail watch and jewelry industry, leveraging a unique blend of financial intelligence and business expertise, which he honed from his lowly employment in his youth and his managerial position at a multinational bank.

More than 436K individuals subscribe to Sharf's YouTube account. Moreover, according to Luxury Bazaar's website, he describes himself as

"One of the world's biggest gray market watch dealers."

According to Times Now, Sharf's jewelry company has been generating over $100 million in revenue annually for the past five years. Recently, a picture of the businessman sporting ex-President Donald Trump's autographed golden trainers has gone viral.