Affordable luxury watch brands are not a myth, they do exist. Some brands offer luxury watches for women at cost-friendly prices. When it comes to luxury timepieces for women, affordability has always been seen as the major drawback.

High-end watchmakers like Cartier, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and others are known for their high-budget watches, which are sometimes nearly impossible to purchase by the average buyer.

But with the relatively cheap luxury timepieces from watchmaking brands like Chopard, Seiko, Tudor, Citizen, Furla, and a variety of others, it has been made possible for watch enthusiasts and fashion-inclined individuals to get luxury on a budget.

Although these watchmakers offer affordable high-fashion timepieces, they also provide watches featured in exquisite designs and crafted from top-notch materials, synonymous with their expensive counterparts.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven most affordable luxury watch brands for women.

Most affordable luxury watch brands for women to avail in 2024

1) Chopard

This Geneva-based watchmaker, established in 1860 by Louis-Ulysse Chopard, is an affordable luxury watch brand that gained prominence for its women-exclusive diamond-embellished watches and also for its sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

The eponymous brand's series of timepieces have become wardrobe staples for watch aficionados and celebrities like Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Naomi Campbell, and a host of others. The brand’s luxury watches sell for as low as $3,700.

2) Seiko

Seiko is a multi-billion-dollar watchmaking company recognized for revolutionizing the watch industry with its historical creations, which include the "astron" quartz watch, which was the first quartz timepiece ever created, likewise the "0634", which is also the first digital multifunctional display watch in the world and others that have attributed to the brand being one of the leading watch brands in the world of horology.

Additionally, this Japanese watchmaker's craftsmanship earned it an endorsement as the official timekeeper for the Olympics from 1964 to 2002, likewise for FIFA and others as well. The brand’s watches sell for as low as $400.

3) Tudor

The Swiss watchmaker Tudor, created by Hans Wilsdorf, was born from the need to create an affordable imitation of Rolex timepieces.

Tudor's collection of feminine watches, ranging from the Clair de Rose series to the 1926 collection and even to the Black Bay collection, has evolved to become coveted choices for fashion enthusiasts not only in Switzerland but also spanning across Europe to the USA, Australia, and parts of Asia.

Also, the brand's collaboration with other renowned watchmakers and celebrities, including Breitling, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, and others, has been a driving force behind its global recognition.

Their watches sell for as low as $1,170.

4) Citizen

This 106-year-old Tokyo-based watchmaking company gained global recognition as a result of its stylish timepieces carved out of top-notch materials like its popular crystal-encrusted quartz movement watches. Also, the performance-driven features of this Japanese brand's series of watches, like the solar charging feature, the time zone adaptive feature, and their water-resistant builds, have also made them stand out from others.

Even with forward-thinking innovations and sophisticated designs, the citizen watchmaker's lineup of timepieces is still accompanied by pocket-friendly prices, selling for as low as $329.

5) Furla

The Italian fashion brand, Furla founded in the late 20s by Furlanetto and Margherita, is well-known for its leather products, handbags, and sophisticated timepieces that are tailored to meet the individual needs of women. The affordable luxury watch brand boasts a collection of watches that embody distinctive designs that pay homage to the rich heritage of the Italian culture. Their watches sell for as low as $271.

6) Kate Spade

This American high-fashion brand, established by Andy and Kate Spade, is well-regarded for its ready-to-wear clothing, watches, and bags.

From the level of versatility to the vibrancy that exudes from their eye-catching colorways, Kate Spade's collection of timepieces has been able to catch the fancy of fashion-savvy individuals since its '90s debut into the fashion scene. The brand’s luxury watches sell for as low as $209.

7) Timex

The Timex brand is an affordable luxury watch brand that's inspired by the idea of creating stylish yet affordable timepieces to add a touch of sophistication and elegance to the overall look of women.

With this globally acclaimed brand's collection of timepieces ranging from its analog to its integrated digital quartz-designed watches, it has successfully established itself as one of the top watch brands within and beyond America. Their watches sell for as low as $119.

These affordable luxury watch brands blend luxury and affordability seamlessly.