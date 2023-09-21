What role does Viola Davis play in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a highly anticipated and brand new fifth installment in The Hunger Games movie series. The upcoming science fiction dystopian action movie is all set to make its debut in theaters on November 17, 2023, in the United States. It has taken inspiration from Suzanne Collins' highly cherished novel titled, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has a star-studded cast, including Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage and Rachel Zegler, among others. Now, as reported by Deadline, the Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has joined the cast of the upcoming movie. She will be seen playing the pivotal role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul in the film.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Character of Viola Davis and her filmography explored

A character poster for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Image Via IMDb)

As mentioned earlier, the 58-year-old highly acclaimed actress Viola Davis is all set to play the significant character Dr. Volumnia Gaul in the upcoming movie. Her character, Dr. Volumnia Gaul, is the main gamemaker of the tenth Hunger Games.

She is also the person who will be seen actually implementing them in the very first place. Thus, it's safe to say that, Davis' character will play an important part in the new instalment of The Hunger Games film series.

Viola Davis is best known for her amazing portrayal of the characters Aibileen Clark in The Help, Annalise Keating in ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, Maxson in Fences, Amanda Waller in a number of DC superhero movies and Nanisca in The Woman King, among others.

Apart from that, the actress has also been a part of several other notable movies, including State of Play, Law Abiding Citizen, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Won't Back Down, Beautiful Creatures, Ender's Game, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, Prisoners, Get On Up, Widows, Troop Zero, Giving Voice, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Unforgivable, Black Adam, Air and several others.

Besides movies, Davis has also been a part of several other well-known TV shows, such as City of Angels, Century City, Traveler, The Andromeda Strain, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, United States of Tara, The Guardian, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Peacemaker, The First Lady, and many more.

A very brief synopsis for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, given by IMDb, reads:

"Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games."

Apart from Viola Davis, the cast list for the new movie also includes:

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

Peter Dinklage as Casca "Cas" Highbottom

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman

Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am

Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff

Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote

Max Raphael as Festus Creed

Zoe Renée as Lysistrata Vickers

Nick Benson as Jessup

George Somner as Spruce and several others

Don't forget to watch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which will arrive in theaters in the United States, on November 17, 2023.