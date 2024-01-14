Timex watches are sought after because the American brand blends luxury with affordability, and there are several budget-friendly options to choose from. Timex was established in 1854 in Connecticut and is known for delivering reliable watches at a very affordable price.

The brand has made a name for itself in the horology department by delivering timepieces that seamlessly blend style, affordability, and functionality. The brand started by producing pocket watches before transitioning into the production of wristwatches.

Timex watches gained popularity when the first Mickey Mouse-themed watch was introduced in 1933. The American brand has continued to deliver iconic watches like the V-Conic and other military-inspired models. Despite its small beginnings, Timex boasts a resume of trustworthy timepieces that deliver quality and style at modest prices.

10 most affordable Timex watches to avail now

1. Easy Reader leather strap watch

The Easy Reader leather strap watch (Image via Timex)

This watch comes in black with a silver-toned brass case and was crafted from leather material. Featuring a white dial, a buckle clasp, a quartz analog movement, and a minimalist design, this classic wristwatch is very durable and has a water resistance of 30 meters. This affordable Timex watch is sold for $50 on the brand's online store.

2. 30 mm strap watch

The 30 mm strap watch (Image via Timex)

This leather watch is part of the classic Easy Reader collection. It features a clasp buckle, a white dial with Arabic numbering, and a water resistance of 30 meters. The watch has a red hue accented by a silver-toned brass case. It is very durable and can be purchased from the brand's official store for $52.

3. Ironman strap watch

The Ironman strap watch (Image via Timex)

This digital watch has an acrylic crystal lens with a white band and casing. The watch is made of resin material and features a sports stopwatch, a customizable alarm, and water resistance up to 100 meters. The watch sells for $55 on the Timex online store and is both practical and fashionable.

4. Expedition Chrono alarm watch

The Expedition Chrono alarm watch (Image via Timex)

This watch comes with a nylon fabric band in a gray and blue resin case. It features an alarm and timer, a round case, an acrylic crystal lens, a hook and loop buckle, and water resistance up to 100 meters. This digital watch is durable and costs $55 on the Timex online store.

5. Transit strap watch

The Transit strap watch (Image via Timex)

This digital watch is part of the Iron Man transit collection. This affordable Timex watch comes in a blue and gold mix, featuring a countdown timer, sports stopwatch, resin material, customizable alarm, and water resistance of 100 meters. The watch is fashionable yet very practical. It sold for $55 on the brand's online store.

6. Ironman essential resin strap watch

The Ironman essential resin strap watch (Image via Timex)

This watch is made from resin and comes in black. The watch features a light-up watch dial, a customizable alarm, water resistance up to 100 meters, and a countdown timer. This affordable Timex watch for men is durable and lightweight and is sold on the Timex online store for $50.

7. Men's leather strap watch

The Men's leather strap watch (Image via Timex)

This watch comes in black and silver tones. It is part of the classic Easy Reader collection, and it features an easy-to-read dial, a date window, a light-up watch dial, and a water resistance of 30 meters. This affordable Timex watch comes in a simple design, is lightweight, and is sold for $50 on the Timex online store.

8. Ruggedcore analog watch

The Ruggedcore analog watch (Image via Timex)

Crafted from resin material, this analog watch comes in an all-black color. Featuring a rugged outdoor look, date window, light-up watch dial, durable resin strap, and water resistance of up to 50 meters, this watch is perfect for outdoor activities. It is durable and sold for $55 on the Timex online store.

9. Fabric strap watch

The Fabric strap watch (Image via Timex)

This watch is made from nylon material and comes in black and silver tones. The watch features an adjustable hook and loop strap, a stopwatch and countdown timer, and a water resistance of up to 100 meters. The watch is sold for $55 on the brand's online store.

10. Date Expansion watch

The Date Expansion watch (Image via Timex)

This watch is dressed in metallic silver and has an easy-to-read white dial. Made from stainless steel material, this affordable Timex watch features a stainless steel expansion band, date window, light-up dial, and water resistance of up to 30 meters. It is sold for $60 on the brand's official store.

These affordable Timex watches are perfect for Valentine's Day presents and possess utilitarian value.