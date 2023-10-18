Nike SB Leo Baker “Thunder Blue/Saturn Gold” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Anticipation is running high with the unveiling of the Nike SB Leo Baker “Thunder Blue/Saturn Gold” sneakers. This fresh addition to Nike’s skateboarding line signifies a union between the brand and Leo Baker, the newest signature rider to join the ranks.

Drawing deeply from Nike's storied past, the design seamlessly blends elements from yesteryears with today's fashion sensibilities. The sneakers pay homage to the enduring appeal of the Nike Dunk's Be True to Your School collection, providing a rejuvenated twist on the beloved “Michigan” colorway.

For enthusiasts marking their calendars and saving up for the next big purchase, these sneakers won't disappoint. Set to make their grand entrance in the coming few weeks of 2023, they come with an inviting price tag of $95, ensuring they're within reach for many avid collectors and fans.

Detailed look at Nike SB Leo Baker “Thunder Blue/Saturn Gold” sneakers

The sneakers flaunt a layered aesthetic, with the two-toned upper undergoing a washed treatment. This results in a versatile color blocking which captivates at first glance.

Supple Suede Overlays:

The entirety of the upper's overlays is constructed from supple suede, dipped in a vintage navy tint. This choice of material not only enhances the look but also ensures durability.

Tongue and Swoosh Color Coordination:

Look at Nike SB Leo Baker “Thunder Blue/Saturn Gold” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The tongue and leather profile swooshes complement the vintage navy hue, adding cohesion to the design.

“Saturn Gold” Accents:

Adding a touch of luminosity, the leather vamp, heel collar, and the quarter's monogram detailing sport a faint “Saturn Gold” treatment. This not only illuminates the sneaker but provides a striking contrast to the deep blue and jet-black shades.

Taking a dive into the brand legacy of Nike

Nike has always been at the forefront of innovation and style. From its inception, the brand has consistently introduced designs that blend functionality with aesthetics.

Overview of Nike SB Leo Baker “Thunder Blue/Saturn Gold” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

This rich legacy can be observed in the Nike SB Leo Baker “Thunder Blue/Saturn Gold” sneakers, where Leo Baker infuses the brand's historic elements into a fresh and contemporary silhouette. For those eager to get their hands on this pair, they can be purchased at the official Nike SB Leo retail stores for $95.

For enthusiasts looking for more offerings from Nike SB, it's worth noting that the Dunk High “Sweet Tooth” is launching on October 20.

Close look at Nike SB Leo Baker sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

In conclusion, Nike has always been a forefront name when it comes to sportswear. The Nike SB Leo Baker “Thunder Blue/Saturn Gold” sneakers showcase a harmonious blend of Nike's historic charm and Leo Baker's modern creativity.

With their striking design and affordable price tag, they are poised to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarding aficionados alike. So, be sure to mark your calendar and secure your pair in 2023.