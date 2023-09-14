Kate Spade NYWF SS24: 5 best-dressed celebrities to make an appearance

Kate Spade debuted at New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 with vibrant colors and a laid-back Studio 54 vibe. With the launch of the Dakota bag, Kate Spade flared out optimism through its silhouette, color scheme, and celebratory energy in one of the fashion capitals, New York.

The brand Kate Spade is mostly known for its avant-garde designs in clothing and accessories. Tom Mora is in charge of the clothing, whereas Jennifer Lyu leads the accessories design team.

In this spring collection, the team at Kate Spade aligned the modern femininity aesthetic with their silhouette. With the freshness of yellow and green, designers have added black and white gingham prints, soft pastel shades, and thick stripes to the collection.

The collection comprises mini dresses, high-waisted trousers, Peter Pan collar one-pieces, rose chokers, and the newly launched Dakota bag. Tom Mora has revised the noel prints with minuscule KS lettering, exhibiting the conventional approach of the brand.

The debut collection of Kate Spade witnessed numerous celebrities, including Yaya Zahir and Shalma Ainaa. Model Aoki Lee shared some BTS from the show. Meanwhile, Taryn enjoyed the show by asking other celebrities what was in their bags.

Justine Skye to Meghna Kaur: 5 celebrities who gave vibrant fashion looks at Kate Spade's debut show

1) Justine Skye

Justine Skye at NYFW 2024 ( image via Getty)

The first name comes to the musical star Justine Skye in the case of the highly decked-up celebrities. What a lie singer wore a coordinated mini skirt and a crop top.

Displaying her flat, dusky abs, Justine paired sheer knee-length white socks with the white pumps. She left her curled-up hair open and took the Dakota bag while adorning a long pearl earring to match her azure wardrobe.

2) Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil in her baggy jeans ( image via Getty)

The famous American model chose the vibrant color for the basic silhouette. She donned denim baggy jeans with a white crop top, which had solid-colored geometrical figures.

Haley hung the vibrant red blazer on her shoulder as she posed with her black handbag. She added some of the chunky rings and the golden hoop earrings among the accessories.

3) Meghna Kaur

Meghna Kaur, an Indian influencer, wore a mid-length multi-color dress with a pleated hemline. To create extra girly aesthetics, she added a black bustier to the geometrically patterned printed dress. With a double-strapped red Mary Jane shoe, she added feminity with a hair band and her black Dakota bag.

4) Taryn Delanie

Taryn Delanie at Kate Spade ( Image via Getty)

The New York beauty pageant holder and social media influencer Taryn Delaine filmed a short tour of the Kate Spade show in her permed curly hair and the red cotton silhouette frock.

With her dramatic eye makeup, Taryn spoke to other guests, while her puffy-sleeved dress gave her a feminine look. She donned geometrically shaped earrings and pointy heels to enhance the look.

5) Emira D'Spain

Emira D'Spain at NYFW Spring 2024 ( image via Getty)

Famed as the first black transgender model for Victoria's Secret, this beauty donned a yellow mini skirt with a matching blazer. She wore a white tank top underneath the blazer and posed with the white Dakota bag.

Emira wore a black dress and high-knee Kate boots while gracefully enjoying the KS show. For the accessories department, she added some sleek golden bangles that perfectly kept the tomboyish vibe of Tom Mora.

Several other celebrities, including Callie Wilson, Christina Ricci, and many more, donned highly fashionable dresses, whereas Victoria Herran accentuated the Barbiecore theme. Moreover, the show went pretty well with humongous fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, and the artistic display of Kate Spade.