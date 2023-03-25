Who is Justine Skye? Selena Gomez Snapchat drama explained as singer's tweets spark online backlash 

Justine Skye has involved herself in the endless Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber fan battle. Recently, the R&B singer took to Twitter to reveal that she was receiving threatening messages from the Rare Beauty founder’s fans. This comes after ardent Gomez fans became aware of Skye’s friendship with Bieber. Despite Skye requesting netizens to leave her out of the drama, internet users continued to throw hate towards her relentlessly.

After Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to request followers to stop sending hate towards Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye tweeted- “what a world we live in eh?” Many assumed that she was referring to Gomez addressing the drama. Skye was quick to delete the tweet after receiving another bouts of hate online. She also revealed in a tweet that she was receiving hate messages from fans. In one of the messages sent directly to Skye’s phone, a person sent:

“You and that little friend of yours going to stop speaking on Selena”

In another message sent to Skye, a person said that they would “get my arab cousins on u, start counting your days”

Justine Skye @JustineSkye I wasn’t being shady.. I was being honest. It is a crazy world we live in where nothing is enough for you all. you guys have ASSUMED ENOUGH and it’s actually beyond insane at this point it’s been going on for over a month. What the hell do you want I happen next. For us to kill… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I wasn’t being shady.. I was being honest. It is a crazy world we live in where nothing is enough for you all. you guys have ASSUMED ENOUGH and it’s actually beyond insane at this point it’s been going on for over a month. What the hell do you want I happen next. For us to kill… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The singer went on to tell netizens that she was not being “shady” in her tweet. She also added:

“What the hell do you want I happen next. For us to kill our selves!? No one says anything because there is no winning with you all but I’m fucking tired of this. It doesn’t matter what ANYONE says you guys don’t want to truth to be real… But the fact of the matter is you’re all so wrong. Wrong for instigating and perpetuating this horrible narrative.”

Skye also told netizens that she is “not in Selena’s business” and neither does she “have any feelings towards her.”

Justine Skye @JustineSkye jo @fetishxsel again Justine Skye on Selena's business again Justine Skye on Selena's business https://t.co/R68aMCYuPo This is what I was referring to in my lengthy tweet.. so stop tryna twist my words. I’m not in Selena’s business nor do I have any feeling towards her and I never did.. never said anything about her. So pls … leave me alone twitter.com/fetishxsel/sta… This is what I was referring to in my lengthy tweet.. so stop tryna twist my words. I’m not in Selena’s business nor do I have any feeling towards her and I never did.. never said anything about her. So pls … leave me alone twitter.com/fetishxsel/sta…

Who is Justine Skye? Singer’s posts with Hailey Bieber explored

Justine Skye is a R&B-artist who hails from Brooklyn. The 27 year old went viral on social media after covering Drake’s song Headlines. She released her debut EP titled Ready in 2012. Since garnering a following through her music online, she has collaborated with several other musicians including Tyga, Wizkid, Jeremih, Tarrus Riley and others.

Justine Skye has a massive internet following. She has amassed 4.1 million followers on Instagram alone. She also has over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Justine Skye began receiving massive backlash on social media ever since she participated in Hailey Bieber’s TikTok video alongside Kendall Jenner. The trio lip-synched to the sound- “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” Netizens were quick to assume that the three were throwing shade towards Selena Gomez.

Selenur 👀 @yourightselena Kendall Jenner slept with Justin Bieber while Selena was with him, Justine Skye shaded selena gomez calling her make up brand a flop (which is actually one of the best selling actually), and Hailey Bieber is fake.. so this was towards Selena. Don’t be dumb Kendall Jenner slept with Justin Bieber while Selena was with him, Justine Skye shaded selena gomez calling her make up brand a flop (which is actually one of the best selling actually), and Hailey Bieber is fake.. so this was towards Selena. Don’t be dumb https://t.co/TaGVqFaVKM

Since then, Skye’s friendship with Hailey Bieber has taken over the internet. Many found several Snapchat stories where Skye seemingly threw shade at the Calm Down singer. In one of the Snapchat stories, Skye wrote:

“Making tiktoks every day like you haven’t got a s**tty makeup brand to run? Hmmmm…. Just whack as hell”

In another story, Skye was seen posing for a selfie with Bieber. She wrote in the snap- “TB with wifey. I’ll protect her at all costs”

Justine Skye's earlier Snapchat stories (Image via selenwgomrz/Twitter)

Netizens react to Justine Skye addressing the hate she has received

Internet users showed no sympathy towards Skye and continued to roast her online. A few comments online read:

ًlinda @selsbossanova @JustineSkye the whole internet found out what y’all are and now y’all are playing the victims, so funny to me. take the responsibility of your actions hunny @JustineSkye the whole internet found out what y’all are and now y’all are playing the victims, so funny to me. take the responsibility of your actions hunny

flaca @colognebysel @JustineSkye you contradict yourself all the time sorry that no-one believes you @JustineSkye you contradict yourself all the time sorry that no-one believes you 💀

Neither Selena Gomez nor Hailey Bieber have commented on the hate Skye is receiving online.

