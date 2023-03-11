“She’s crazy”: Video of Hailey Bieber shaming model goes viral in the wake of her and Selena Gomez drama

Amidst the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez fiasco, a new video has surfaced on social media where the former can be seen shaming a model inside a clothing store. The video also has a text that says #CancelHaileyBieber. In the 23-second video, she can be seen pointing towards the model’s hands and saying:
“This girl thinks she’s cool cause she’s not mad, right? But like, little did she know, did you punch someone? Do you have the proper makeup people because you have lipstick on your teeth. And this ad is in a store. No!!”
She also rated the model and said:
“On an embarrassment level, I would say this is definitely …”
The viral video ends right where she rates her. Apart from that, the user who uploaded the video also quoted:
“I thought Hailey supported women though?”
Meanwhile, social media users reacted to the video, with some netizens labeling Hailey as “crazy”:
“Omgggg another one to my collection. She’s crazy”
Social media users reacted to Hailey Bieber’s video, where she can be seen shaming a model
The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama continues as one thing or another keeps popping up related to the two celebrities on social media every now and then.
After the eyebrow fiasco, which led to netizens lashing out at Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, this time, social media users are slamming the latter for poking fun at a model’s poster at a clothing store. While many called her “sick,” others who saw the video suggested that the model in the ad is Selena Gomez.
While the videos have gone viral and reached thousands of people, it is unclear whether or not the clip was shot recently.
As of this writing, neither Hailey nor anyone from her team has spoken out on the matter yet.
The Selena Gomez and Hailey Beiber feud: A timeline of the recent controversies
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been in the news for an alleged feud since 2018 when Hailey married Justin Bieber, just six months after Selena and Justin broke up after dating for seven years. Since that day, fans have overanalyzed every move between the two.
However, the most recent feud began in January 2023, when Hailey posted and instantly deleted a video that fans claimed was put on social media to shade Selena. As per social media users, Hailey could be seen lip-syncing the lyrics, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”
Fans also claimed that Hailey’s TikTok came just after Selena posted some vacation pictures, and the model just meant to body shame the singer through her TikTok.
However, a few days later, Hailey denied all the accusations and said that the video was just made for fun and was not directed towards anyone in particular.
Things settled down once Selena also commented on TikTok and said:
"It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X.”
However, the news of the feud reignited once again in February 2023 when Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posted some pictures, and fans claimed that all of the pictures were posted by the duo to shade Selena’s “over-laminated” eyebrows.
Soon, Kylie responded to the backlash and cleared the air by saying:
"This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."
Furthermore, Selena also claimed that all of it was indeed “unnecessary.” She also went on to say that she was a fan of Kylie.
However, the constant reports of the two women shading each other on social media cost them millions of followers. Reportedly, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber lost millions of followers after the fiasco became headlines.
Meanwhile, Hailey’s stylist, Von Ford, has jumped the bandwagon, as he recently posted an Instagram story, saying:
“I hate Selena Gomez.”
As soon as he posted the story, the gates of criticism and massive slamming opened, which made the stylist make his account private. While neither Hailey nor Selena have spoken up on the matter, it is unclear as to why the stylist made the hateful post for the singer.