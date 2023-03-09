"Twitter doesn't let anything slide": Hailey Bieber looks like Putin TikTok goes viral amid ongoing Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the center of another memefest following her recent social media drama with Selena Gomez. A photo of a much younger Hailey was compared to a picture of a young Vladimir Putin.

Twitter account Pop Base shared the two images side-by-side and asked why the current President of Russia looked like Hailey Bieber when he was young.

Pop Base @pojbase Why Young Vladimir Putin looks like Hailey Bieber? Why Young Vladimir Putin looks like Hailey Bieber? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DWD1Q9CSO9

Since the comparison, other people on the internet were also able to spot the uncanny resemblance between the two. They have since created TikTok videos to compare Hailey’s face to Putin’s, making the 26-year-old socialite go viral again.

As such, user @damnncaps on Twitter wrote that the platform does not let anything slide.

Hailey has already been the target of the internet for the past few days as her old antagonism with Selena Gomez was brought up again by fans. Most people stood by Selena and bashed Hailey for being the reason behind Justin and Selena’s breakup. Others also raised questions regarding the Boyfriend singer getting engaged to Hailey soon after his split with Selena Gomez.

Internet trolls Hailey Bieber in the midst of her social media strife with Selena Gomez

jeIle @jelleagain Locals think hailey looks like Putin https://t.co/MDjKksAwTh twitter.com/xo_jailey/stat… Locals think hailey looks like Putin https://t.co/MDjKksAwTh twitter.com/xo_jailey/stat…

After the photo comparison between Hailey Bieber and Vladimir Putin went viral, many joined the bandwagon and agreed to the post, saying that the two do look alike. Another group of people found an opportunity to mock Hailey even more.

Selena's fans, who were already furious at Justin Bieber's wife for allegedly throwing shade at the singer, also joined the party to point out how Hailey underwent plastic surgery to attain her looks while Selena looked naturally beautiful.

alina @alinamariegomez Pop Base @pojbase Why Young Vladimir Putin looks like Hailey Bieber? Why Young Vladimir Putin looks like Hailey Bieber? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DWD1Q9CSO9 hailey stans should be worrying about THIS and keep selenas name out their mouth ffs twitter.com/pojbase/status… hailey stans should be worrying about THIS and keep selenas name out their mouth ffs twitter.com/pojbase/status…

A few others participated in the fun without taking sides, as they were amused to see the resemblances between the two pictures. One user even wrote that Vladimir Putin looked better than Hailey. Meanwhile, another user answered the rhetorical question that Pop Base asked about a young Vladimir Putin and Hailey Bieber looking alike and wrote that both of them are mean, which is why they look the same.

Nina Sakura @SakuraWallFlwr Pop Base @pojbase Why Young Vladimir Putin looks like Hailey Bieber? Why Young Vladimir Putin looks like Hailey Bieber? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DWD1Q9CSO9 You know what I legit thought I was the only one. You know how they have conspiracies bout celebs living for like ever or being born again.l? Maybe this is one of those lol twitter.com/pojbase/status… You know what I legit thought I was the only one. You know how they have conspiracies bout celebs living for like ever or being born again.l? Maybe this is one of those lol twitter.com/pojbase/status…

The Twitter account that first shared the post replied to the original tweet, posting two more pictures of Putin and Hailey to prove their claim that the two look similar.

Pop Base @pojbase Hailey Bieber looks like Vladimir Putin Hailey Bieber looks like Vladimir Putin 👀 https://t.co/VXKQp81QKO

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama restarted when the singer posted a TikTok videos about her eyebrows

The seemingly put-out flames of the feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were reignited recently in February 2023 after the singer posted a TikTok video joking about how she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much.

A few hours later, Kylie Jenner, who is close friends with Hailey, shared an Instagram story where she posted a photo of herself and placed a text overlay right on her eyebrow that read:

“This was an accident?????”

Selena's fans immediately connected the dots and assumed that Kylie's post was an indirect reply to Selena's TikTok. Later, Kylie shared another Instagram story where she posted a screenshot of her FaceTime with Hailey Bieber, focusing on both of their eyebrows.

Fans took hints from the two subsequent posts by Kylie Jenner and alleged that Hailey, along with her friends, was throwing shade at the singer. Kylie addressed the speculation and said that her posts had nothing to do with Selena's TikTok as she did not even come across the singer's video.

Even Selena Gomez said that she was Kylie's fan. However, the singer's fans were not convinced, as they kept calling out Hailey Bieber and her friends for bullying Selena.

Though neither of the two either confirmed or denied the rumors of a recent feud between themselves, Selena told her fans that she was going to take a break from social media as she was too old for this social media drama.

Selena's fans also analyzed Justin Bieber and Hailey's marriage, arguing that the Honest singer looked unhappy in the pictures of his 29th birthday celebration this March. Some even rumored that Hailey was moving out of Justin's house. However, none of these rumors had any concrete basis as neither of the three commented on the real nature of their relationship with one another.

