"Girl is mirroring and needs to get a personality": Video of Hailey Bieber copying Selena Gomez goes viral amid recent drama

Recently, every social media platform has been filled with the Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber drama. Fans have pitted the two celebrities against each other ever since Justin Bieber began dating his now-wife Hailey. Now, several instances of the Rhode skincare founder seemingly copying Selena Gomez have appeared online.

cee ✭・. @wondermidnights @destinyselmg oh wow the girl is mirroring and needs to get a personality @destinyselmg oh wow the girl is mirroring and needs to get a personality

For those unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship between 2011 and 2018. Just a few months following his split with the Calm Down singer, Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin, who eventually changed her last name to Bieber.

Ardent Gomez fans have been trolling Hailey Bieber since then and have opined that the Baby singer is still hung up on his ex, Gomez.

Since then, the two women have been forced to compete against each other. Despite the two putting the rumors of them disliking each other to rest during the Academy Museum Gala in 2022, a now-deleted TikTok video where Bieber seemingly shaded Gomez has reignited their supposed feud.

As the war between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez fans continues, the latter’s massive fan following has brutally thrashed the model by finding several instances where she has attempted to mimic Gomez.

Videos of Hailey Bieber seemingly copying Selena Gomez go viral

TikTok page @protectselgomez went viral across social media platforms after noting several instances where Hailey Bieber seemingly copies her supposed competitor. In one of the videos, Selena Gomez can be seen speaking on her cooking show Selena + Chef’s cooking set. Gomez says:

“This is my real home everything that we’re doing is at home. This is my amazing kitchen which is the set.”

In the next clip, Hailey Bieber can be seen introducing her kitchen in a YouTube video titled What’s In My Kitchen. The model says:

“Yes, we actually are in my real kitchen in my real house. This is not a set, this is where I really live.”

destiny @destinyselmg i didn’t think the cooking show thing was a big deal but then i saw this just now, hailey said almost the exact same thing word for word as selena “this is my real home and kitchen this is the set,” this cannot be a coincidence i didn’t think the cooking show thing was a big deal but then i saw this just now, hailey said almost the exact same thing word for word as selena “this is my real home and kitchen this is the set,” this cannot be a coincidence 😭😭😭 https://t.co/69z7NZ03XX

In the next clip in the TikTok video, Selena Gomez can be seen bringing in family members on the show. Similarly, Bieber introduces her family on the show. Strangely, Bieber can be seen playing with the camera similar to Gomez as well.

In another TikTok video by @hai.lie.bald, the TikToker compares what Gomez and Bieber say on talk-shows. It is important to note that fans are convinced Bieber copied Gomez as the latter’s interviews were released much ahead of Bieber’s. Gomez can be seen saying in one The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview:

“I realized that everybody else seemed to be narrating my life for me, so why don’t I put something out that is my side of the story, it’s not hateful or anything it’s simply a beautiful moment to let go of and I was really really proud of it.”

Hailey Bieber can then be heard saying:

“I was able to tell my story about who I was from my own mouth instead of people from the outside being able to tell my story for me.”

In the next segment of the video, netizens can see Gomez repeatedly say that she wishes people knew her for her “heart.” Bieber can also be heard saying the same in another interview.

The two women can also be seen expressing their love for Britney Spears separately, and surprisingly, both have spoken about embracing their bodies at the age they are at, rather than wanting to be the size of a 19-year-old.

Adding to the eerie similarities, the two ladies have similar tattoos, the letter “g” behind their ears. Strangely, the two happened to almost be in an identical font. A TikToker also noted that Hailey Bieber ended up spending time with all of Selena Gomez’s friends after the latter posted their photos on her Instagram page.

Hailey Bieber also collaborated with the same makeup artist and nail technician as Selena Gomez. In another instance, Hailey Bieber can be seen posting a song on her Instagram story right after Gomez publicized the exact same song.

destiny @destinyselmg even more bc hailey has copied selena so much and it gets crazier 🫣 even more bc hailey has copied selena so much and it gets crazier 🫣 https://t.co/cyZIhfRC6z

The aforementioned instances are just a few out of the many instances where fans believe Hailey Bieber has allegedly copied Selena Gomez. Neither parties involved have commented on the matter at hand at the time of writing this article.

