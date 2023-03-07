Is Justin Bieber following Selena Gomez on Twitter? Revelation sparks fan frenzy amid Hailey Bieber drama

Netizens have started yet another discussion on Justin Bieber and his relationship with his ex, Selena Gomez, as many tried to find out whether he was currently following her on Twitter.

Internet detectives have taken a closer look at both JB and Selena’s list of followers on the app. They have since found out that the Sorry singer does follow his ex on Twitter. The internet sleuths also found out that the People You Know singer also follows Justin Bieber on the platform.

Monica @monicagnovis Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber follow each other on Twitter!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber follow each other on Twitter!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/KEHve7V29R

However, it must be noted that the two have been following each other on the platform for quite some time now. This means that it isn't recent news as some fans have been making it out to be in light of the recent Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama.

Netizens accuse Hailey of stalking Justin Bieber until she got him to notice her

For a few days now, Selena and Hailey have been dragged into social media banter. There have been rumors and fan claims about Hailey's attitude toward Selena and vice versa.

✰MIAMI BRAT✰ @milatorres170 Why did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez follow each other on Twitter Why did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez follow each other on Twitter 😳

Questions were also raised about the current status of Justin and Hailey’s relationship. This came as some claimed that the singer looked unhappy in his marriage and that his wife moved her things out of Justin Bieber’s house. However, none of the rumors had any concrete evidence or were proven to be true.

Fans of the 26-year-old model and the 30-year-old pop sensation have been engaged in a battle for their faves over Justin Bieber since 2018. It was the same year that news of Bieber and Hailey's engagement surfaced. Reportedly, the two got engaged just six months after the Baby singer's breakup with Selena Gomez.

Rachel Meacock 🥂 @WordofRachel14 When Justin Bieber's engaged to Hailey Baldwin but you thought he was still with Selena... When Justin Bieber's engaged to Hailey Baldwin but you thought he was still with Selena... https://t.co/ilqO1D0fXl

The accusations initially began as Selena's fans claimed that Hailey "stole" Justin from the former. It spiraled out of control on social media as netizens began analyzing every post either of the women made and tried to find hints of their internal feud.

They also tried to look for what they perceived to be the model's "obsession" with Justin Bieber and Selena's relationship. One of the reasons behind this was the fact that Hailey used to be a fan of Justin's for a long time before the two began dating and subsequently got married.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez posed for pictures together in October 2022

Hailey and Selena tried to shut down the online battle and the unnecessary hate thrown at both of them by their respective fans. The two even posed for a picture together, smiling, at an event in October 2022. However, fans were still not convinced that Selena and Hailey are on good terms with one another.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pictured together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. (Image via Tyrell Hampton)

The drama between the two reached its boiling point in February 2023 after Kylie Jenner, a close friend of Hailey's, seemingly joined the fray.

Selena posted a TikTok video in February where she stated that she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much. Hours later, Kylie Jenner posted a close-up photo of her own face and added a subtext placed right over one of her eyebrows that read:

“This was an accident???”

Jenner posted another photo, which was a FaceTime screenshot with Hailey that focused on their eyebrows.

Lusey @itsslusey There is alway two sides to a story, but you can’t tell me that what Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber did wasn’t done on PURPOSE! SELENA GOMEZ >>>> over any of these childish “celebrities” There is alway two sides to a story, but you can’t tell me that what Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber did wasn’t done on PURPOSE! SELENA GOMEZ >>>> over any of these childish “celebrities” https://t.co/cjE6T85K1e

Their posts quickly went viral and many claimed that Hailey and Kylie were throwing shade at Gomez. In response to these claims, Jenner said that it was "reaching" and added that there was no shade towards Selena. She noted that she didn't even see the latter's post and continued:

“U [sic] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Selena Gomez also addressed the allegations against Kylie and said that it was all unnecessary and that she was a fan of Kylie's. She also made another comment in support of feud rumors when Selena replied to a post that portrayed Taylor Swift as a bully and a mean girl.

The Wizards Of Waverly Place star spoke in Taylor's defense and posted a video featuring pictures of the two together. The text on the video read:

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

After all this drama went down, Selena announced her decision to take a break from TikTok and social media altogether.

However, the feud still did not die down. Fans accused Justin Bieber’s wife of shading her husband’s ex one more time by using the latter's song Calm Down in an Instagram story on February 27. Hailey added lyrics from Rema’s vocals and Selena’s fans claimed that Hailey purposefully did not include Selena’s vocals.

Hailey's birthday post for her husband, Justin Bieber, was flooded with comments from Selena's fans. They claimed that Hailey stalked Justin Bieber till he noticed her and married her.

Netizens slam Hailey Bieber (Image via Instagram)

The recent discourse about Justin Bieber and Selena following each other on Twitter was also used by some fans as an opportunity to aim a dig at Hailey’s marriage.

Some fans were under the impression that the Ghost singer unfollowed his wife on Twitter. However, no proof of this claim was found as Hailey Bieber’s official Twitter account was inactive at the time.

Meanwhile, following Kylie Jenner’s alleged posts throwing shade at Selena Gomez, Hailey lost around 1 million followers, and Jenner lost around 500,000 followers.

Selena, on the other hand, has gained 10.5 million Instagram followers, increasing her followers count to 395 million. She has since taken the title of the most-followed woman on Instagram from Kylie.

