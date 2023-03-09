Who is Petra Solano? Hailey Bieber pregnant Vogue article rumor swirls in wake of Selena Gomez drama

The latest in the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama is a viral tweet that claims the former is pregnant.
Rumors began circulating after Twitter user Noah Vela shared the picture of a Vogue cover featuring Hailey Bieber. The caption stated that Justin Bieber revealed in a recent interview that his wife is pregnant.
The user also shared pictures of a Vogue cover featuring Selena and wrote in the caption that the singer said she was "happy for both of them."
As soon as these tweets were shared, they went viral on the internet, as several users started comparing Hailey Bieber to Petra Solano, a character from the show Jane the Virgin. In the show, Petra plays the role of Rafael's wife, who gives birth to his kids through self-insemination.
Meanwhile, Hailey and Selena have recently been in the limelight due to a TikTok video shared by the latter, in which she revealed that she might have overbrushed her brows. Later, Hailer shared a post where Kylie Jenner and Hailey could be seen on a video call showing off their own brows. As the post went viral, people started assuming that this was a dig at Selena, thereby stirring up a controversy.
It is to be noted that there is no official information available to confirm or deny the rumors, and fans are now awaiting the celebrity to either issue an official statement or address the drama.
All you need to know about the Jane The Virgin character being compared to Hailey Bieber
Petra Solano is a character from the American romcom drama Jane The Virgin and is played by Yael Grobglas. In the show, Petra is the wife of Rafael, the male lead. She is a girl from the Czech Republic who worked as a street violinist before fleeing the country with her mother in 2009 to escape from her criminal boyfriend Milos.
Later, Petra gets engaged to Lachlan Moore and when she meets Rafael Solano, she leaves her fiancee for Rafael as she falls in love with him.
Petra then ties the knot with Rafael and gets pregnant with a baby boy, but goes through a miscarriage. After this, Rafael gets to know that he has cancer,
While Petra takes care of him during this period, amidst the ordeal, Rafael falls out of love with her. When Petra notices this, she cheats on him with Roman.
Following this, the relationship between Petra and Rafael becomes tumultuous and Petra tries everything possible to keep him from divorcing her, eventually getting pregnant by resorting to self-insemination of Rafael's sperm. She then gives birth to twins.
Here's how social media users are reacting to rumors of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy
Netizens were shocked to learn about the rumors of Hailey Bieber being pregnant and took to social media to express their views:
The post about Hailey Bieber's pregnancy was shared by a social media user who keeps sharing memes and fake Vogue covers. And, it turns out, the latest one featuring Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez is also fabricated. In fact, following the rumors going viral, the Twitter user posted:
"About to become a meme and pop off."
This hinted that the Vogue covers were not real.
Hailey herself has also not made an official announcement about her pregnancy, and it is believed that the rumors that are doing rounds are fake.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time that rumors of Hailey's pregnancy have made the rounds on the internet. Earlier in 2022, during the Grammys, several people shared posts asking if she was pregnant. Hailey later shared an Instagram story about the same and said that it's not a baby, but a cyst on her ovary which is the size of an apple.