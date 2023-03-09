Who is Petra Solano? Hailey Bieber pregnant Vogue article rumor swirls in wake of Selena Gomez drama

The latest in the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama is a viral tweet that claims the former is pregnant.

Rumors began circulating after Twitter user Noah Vela shared the picture of a Vogue cover featuring Hailey Bieber. The caption stated that Justin Bieber revealed in a recent interview that his wife is pregnant.

Noah Vela @NoahVela_ Justin Bieber, revealed in a recent interview with vogue that he has fallen in love with “Effortlessly, You Make Me Wanna fall” by Noah Vela



“Hailey and I are expecting our first child. She is the love of my life. She made me fall in love effortlessly. She will be a great mom.” Justin Bieber, revealed in a recent interview with vogue that he has fallen in love with “Effortlessly, You Make Me Wanna fall” by Noah Vela“Hailey and I are expecting our first child. She is the love of my life. She made me fall in love effortlessly. She will be a great mom.” https://t.co/Gv7YNtSXoZ

The user also shared pictures of a Vogue cover featuring Selena and wrote in the caption that the singer said she was "happy for both of them."

Noah Vela @NoahVela_ Selena Gomez, revealed in a recent interview with vogue that she has fallen in love with “to the boy who saved my life” by Noah Vela.



“After hearing the news I’m happy for both of them. I have moved on but I am grateful for him coming into my life. Noah’s song touched my heart.” Selena Gomez, revealed in a recent interview with vogue that she has fallen in love with “to the boy who saved my life” by Noah Vela.“After hearing the news I’m happy for both of them. I have moved on but I am grateful for him coming into my life. Noah’s song touched my heart.” https://t.co/IjX9g7Gl83

As soon as these tweets were shared, they went viral on the internet, as several users started comparing Hailey Bieber to Petra Solano, a character from the show Jane the Virgin. In the show, Petra plays the role of Rafael's wife, who gives birth to his kids through self-insemination.

LD ⚾️ @lawreignd Not someone on TikTok calling hailey bieber “Petra Solano” 🤣🤣 Not someone on TikTok calling hailey bieber “Petra Solano” 🤣🤣

Meanwhile, Hailey and Selena have recently been in the limelight due to a TikTok video shared by the latter, in which she revealed that she might have overbrushed her brows. Later, Hailer shared a post where Kylie Jenner and Hailey could be seen on a video call showing off their own brows. As the post went viral, people started assuming that this was a dig at Selena, thereby stirring up a controversy.

It is to be noted that there is no official information available to confirm or deny the rumors, and fans are now awaiting the celebrity to either issue an official statement or address the drama.

All you need to know about the Jane The Virgin character being compared to Hailey Bieber

patback @memeforhire Shoutout to Petra Solano for having the character development of all time #JaneTheVirgin Shoutout to Petra Solano for having the character development of all time #JaneTheVirgin https://t.co/yaBx0EqEJ9

Petra Solano is a character from the American romcom drama Jane The Virgin and is played by Yael Grobglas. In the show, Petra is the wife of Rafael, the male lead. She is a girl from the Czech Republic who worked as a street violinist before fleeing the country with her mother in 2009 to escape from her criminal boyfriend Milos.

Later, Petra gets engaged to Lachlan Moore and when she meets Rafael Solano, she leaves her fiancee for Rafael as she falls in love with him.

Petra then ties the knot with Rafael and gets pregnant with a baby boy, but goes through a miscarriage. After this, Rafael gets to know that he has cancer,

While Petra takes care of him during this period, amidst the ordeal, Rafael falls out of love with her. When Petra notices this, she cheats on him with Roman.

Following this, the relationship between Petra and Rafael becomes tumultuous and Petra tries everything possible to keep him from divorcing her, eventually getting pregnant by resorting to self-insemination of Rafael's sperm. She then gives birth to twins.

Here's how social media users are reacting to rumors of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy

Netizens were shocked to learn about the rumors of Hailey Bieber being pregnant and took to social media to express their views:

ᥫ᭡eelllliiieeeʕ•ᴥ•ʔ @stanbts444 hailey bieber is pregnant ??! hailey bieber is pregnant ??!

rani ⁷ @bikerpjm WHO SAID HAILEY BIEBER PREGNANT????? WHO SAID HAILEY BIEBER PREGNANT?????

J🪬 @j_davalos222 no way hailey bieber is pregnant…. no way hailey bieber is pregnant….

sam🫧 @kalifornianfr twitter.com/ended_everyone… KAI @ended_everyone

#WeLoveYouHailey The most unbothered couple The most unbothered couple#WeLoveYouHailey https://t.co/Y0Alo6yFUU when hailey goes pregnant ouuuuch we will see Selena worst mental breakdown when hailey goes pregnant ouuuuch we will see Selena worst mental breakdown 💀 twitter.com/ended_everyone…

ana @jnka_88 Wait so is hailey pregnant or Wait so is hailey pregnant or

Kait Caras @kxitlyn_caras Hailey Bieber is gonna pop out pregnant I’m calling it Hailey Bieber is gonna pop out pregnant I’m calling it

✨ bg ✨ @beegonzalez_ now i’m seeing hailey might be pregnant like wtf actually is going on!! @tianaFSav plz bc samenow i’m seeing hailey might be pregnant like wtf actually is going on!! @tianaFSav plz bc same 😭 now i’m seeing hailey might be pregnant like wtf actually is going on!!

The post about Hailey Bieber's pregnancy was shared by a social media user who keeps sharing memes and fake Vogue covers. And, it turns out, the latest one featuring Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez is also fabricated. In fact, following the rumors going viral, the Twitter user posted:

"About to become a meme and pop off."

This hinted that the Vogue covers were not real.

Noah Vela @NoahVela_ About to become a meme and pop off About to become a meme and pop off 😝

Hailey herself has also not made an official announcement about her pregnancy, and it is believed that the rumors that are doing rounds are fake.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that rumors of Hailey's pregnancy have made the rounds on the internet. Earlier in 2022, during the Grammys, several people shared posts asking if she was pregnant. Hailey later shared an Instagram story about the same and said that it's not a baby, but a cyst on her ovary which is the size of an apple.

Poll : 0 votes