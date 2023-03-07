"Messier than I thought": Justin Bieber party favors seemingly shading Selena Gomez spark outrage 

Justin Bieber threw a birthday party for his 29th birthday over the weekend and invited a few fellow singers and artists to join him and his wife Hailey Bieber.

During the party, Justin allegedly gave out party favors. Multiple guests at the event shared pictures of what appeared to be a lighter cover engraved with the words:

"I'm so thankful I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted."

Amidst the debate, which alleges that Hailey Bieber 'stole' Justin from Selena Gomez, Justin's party favors were read in by fans. Several netizens began theorizing that the engraving was aimed at Selena Gomez and how Justin moved on from her to Hailey.

Justin Bieber's party favors have fans questioning his marriage

As TikTokers and social media users ponder over the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez controversy, Justin has offered no direct statement.

Netizens believe Justin Bieber's party favors were pointed towards Selena Gomez

Fans analyzed the alleged party favor as a slight jab at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Others stated that some people were reading too much into the situation and that not everything was about the Wolves singer.

A. @ScandalousMedia Possible party favors at Justin Bieber's 29th birthday party say "I'm so thankful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted" Possible party favors at Justin Bieber's 29th birthday party say "I'm so thankful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted" 👀 https://t.co/w5OcjKBzn7

sel ✪ fan account @selskarmaa imagine if it was selena doing this, they would call her obsessed. their whole world revolves around selena gomez. you are 5 years into marriage and still your ex is the main topic on your birthday? also posting your ex's tattooimagine if it was selena doing this, they would call her obsessed. their whole world revolves around selena gomez. you are 5 years into marriage and still your ex is the main topic on your birthday? also posting your ex's tattoo 😭 imagine if it was selena doing this, they would call her obsessed. https://t.co/n6nBvqzYiC

vanilla🧣 @taydaloo @ThePopTingz admitting that your wife was your second choice on your birthday is crazy lmao selena truly lives in his mind rent free @ThePopTingz admitting that your wife was your second choice on your birthday is crazy lmao selena truly lives in his mind rent free

ಅನನ್ಯಾ⁷🇮🇳 | FACE 🐤 @Ananya12395132 @ThePopTingz I love Justin & Sel ( seperately) . But this makes me feel that maybe he did propose to Sel but then she rejected him. And then he had to propose Hailey lol. @ThePopTingz I love Justin & Sel ( seperately) . But this makes me feel that maybe he did propose to Sel but then she rejected him. And then he had to propose Hailey lol.

Katie Neuner @NeunerKat When is @justinbieber going to get rid of his crazy wife? She is so obsessed with @selenagomez , it’s not even funny. Why would she choose this as the party favor for his birthday party, or for ANY party? She’s nuts ya’ll! When is @justinbieber going to get rid of his crazy wife? She is so obsessed with @selenagomez , it’s not even funny. Why would she choose this as the party favor for his birthday party, or for ANY party? She’s nuts ya’ll! https://t.co/z79py6lMrw

ItsAnnaPalooza♥ @TheDutchess2506 That’s the only way it makes sense! That remark that was on @justinbieber party favor @selenagomez most definitely should be having on hers! LmaoThat’s the only way it makes sense! That remark that was on @justinbieber party favor @selenagomez most definitely should be having on hers! Lmao😂 That’s the only way it makes sense!

muto @mutohd @ThePopTingz There's no upgrade after Selena Gomez. Bieber should consider healing. @ThePopTingz There's no upgrade after Selena Gomez. Bieber should consider healing.

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber's drama started in March 2018

Bieber and Gomez were romantically involved for eight years, on and off several times. They broke it off for good in March 2018. Just three months later (June 2018), Justin started dating his current wife, Hailey Bieber. They got engaged a month later and married in September 2018.

Justin's birthday party photos are the first time he has posted with Hailey since TikTokers started questioning his credibility. Hailey and Justin ignored the fan drama and offered no direct comment on new developments or past rumors.

bieber defense attorney @bieberitboy during late december 2010, there were rumors that justin bieber (16) and selena gomez (18) were dating, they denied, but in january 2011 the relationship was confirmed at the oscars after party.



hailey, who was 14 at the time, was happy for the teenage couple. during late december 2010, there were rumors that justin bieber (16) and selena gomez (18) were dating, they denied, but in january 2011 the relationship was confirmed at the oscars after party. hailey, who was 14 at the time, was happy for the teenage couple. https://t.co/n1hZi8Pbcm

Justin's party favor could have absolutely nothing to do with his love life, and it could just be about Justin Bieber's life journey. However, fans continue to analyze the message and pick it apart.

In March 2019, Justin Bieber spoke directly to a Selena fan when they were harassing Hailey online. In a comment on Instagram, he said:

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period....This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him’."

He continued:

"YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATs good for me. Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your not a fan nor a good person.”

bella🐝 @SMGHAVEN selena gomez has the kindest soul. even when they don’t deserve it, she cares for other people selena gomez has the kindest soul. even when they don’t deserve it, she cares for other people https://t.co/5uLEc57LNk

Meanwhile, in an unrelated TikTok video on Monday, March 6, Selena Gomez asked her fans to be kinder. This led to some calling it an overt comment on the recent Bieber drama. Her post read:

“Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Amidst all this, fans await an update or statement of some sort from either party.

