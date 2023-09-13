Jonathan Cohen x Larroude footwear collection: Everything we know so far

Designer Jonathan Cohen has teamed up with Larroude for a footwear collaboration, where the designer has exhibited his hallmark artwork on the best-selling shoes of Larroude, the Dolly sandal. The shoe was launched on September 9 at the Chelsea Hotel, in the presence of Marina, the founder of the brand, and the designer.

The collaboration brings to the forefront a total of nine pairs, including the Kate hi boots, flats, and the Dolly sandals, all of which have been infused with floral aesthetics for the brand's Spring 2024 collection.

One can find the pairs on the official website of Larroude. The shoes are priced between $300 to $950.

Larroude's revamped Dolly sandals by Jonathan Cohen come in three iterations, including purple and pecan

The Spring 2024 collection marks American designer Jonathan Cohen's return to the New York Fashion Week after 2020. To create something fresh and attractive, the designer took inspiration from punk culture and impressionist paintings.

The Dolly sandals, a best-seller, has been given three iterations as part of the latest collaboration. The first one comes with purple poppy print on a saffiano leather silhouette sandal. It has stable block heels and is clubbed with a wide comfortable insole and adjustable ankle straps.

Along with the patent leather silhouette, the insole carries Larroude's signature memory foam insole. Another two renditions of the Dolly sandals come in Pecan jacquard and colorful poppy print.

The Kate hi boots are another masterpiece from the Larroude and Jonathan collaboration.

The Jacquard print on this shoe is the iconic artwork from the New York-based Cohen studio and the Kate boots get the same print on one of its silhouettes.

The same Kate boot also comes with floral embellishments in form of an applique design. Made with scrap leather, this black beauty has a comfortable memory-based insole.

Attached with flare heels and minuscule silver beads on the flower appliques, the Kate boots got a glamorous exhibition at the New York Fashion Week Spring 2024.

The shoe collection does not deprive flat shoe lovers and one can find the Ivy Mule flats in four iterations. The first one comes in a black suede silhouette with a memory foam insole layer. Its applique details with silver metal studs give elegance to the silhouette, whereas kid skin leather brings durability.

One can find the price list of the shoe collection below,

Ivy Flat Mule In Black Leather - $300 Ivy Flat Mule in multicolor and denim - $300 Ivy Flat Mule in Poppy Print Ruffia - $300 Ivy Flat Mule in Purple print Poppy Ruffia - $300 Kate High Boot in Black Leather - $950 Kate High Boot in Pecan Jacquard - $750 Dolly Sandal in Pecan Jacquard - $450 Dolly Sandals in multicolor poppy print - $450 Dolly Sandals in purple poppy print - $450

All the pairs are available on Larroude as well as Cohen's website.