5 best fashion trends inspired by New York Fashion Week SS24

The buzz of New York Fashion Week resonates worldwide, and the hectic schedule of the designers, with their utmost creativity, has set the spirit of the exhibition of innovative talent.

According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, around 70 designers are participating this year, whereas last year the count was more than 100. New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 will witness some comebacks along with some new designers.

After 2019, Ralph Lauren is coming back in this fashion week, while Jason Wu, Coach, and Micheal Kors are preparing to display some fresh designs. Newcomers Elena Veler, KLG, Collina Strada are also debuting in this fashion week.

With Helmut Lang, the fashion show has been initiated on Friday, September 8, and it will stretch to September 16. Ralph Lauren, Prabal Gurung, and Private Policy have already left an indelible mark on the first day, and more are about to come.

This article focuses on the fresh fashion trends from New York Fashion Week spring 2024.

From Ralph Lauren to Private Policy, New York Fashion Week Spring 2024 has a myriad of trends to offer

1) The Translucent fabric

Translucent fabric trend from Jason Wu ( Image via Getty)

The sheer fabric has been reintroduced at New York Fashion Week, where designers like Jason Wu shared their sartorial narrative through the transparent clothing. His model ran through the runway in a black, shiny, thin stripe dress when her visible inner garments created the layering fashion.

Sergio Hudson designed the black sheer top with a ruffled collar and donned his model with a black skirt and a thick belt.

Translucent outfit from Sergio Hudson ( Image via Getty)

On the third day of the event, a Staud model presented a sheer top paired with black shorts, long hair and scrunchies tied on her hand intensified the warmth of the Plaza Hotel, New York.

The transparent black net top from Staud ( Image via Getty)

Custo Barcelona also joined the sheer fabric group when its model flaunted the azure pastel shade in a sheer textile at Canoe Studios on September 10.

Translucent fabric outfit from Custo Barcelona ( Image via Getty)

2) The rise of pop-up color

When the world is embracing the eye-soothing pastel shade, some designers have infused the pop-up colors in NY Fashion Week.

American actress Bresha Webb showed up in a neon-hued structured dress by Sergio Hudson, while Gizelle Bryant popped up in an orange-tinted strapless body-hugging maxi dress by the same designer.

The pop-up color at New York Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

Philip Lim accentuated the color yellow on the runway with a casual pleated design made from translucent fabric.

Designer Ulla Johnson's ready-to-wear collection is also filled with pop colors, as one of her models posed in a green jumper.

3) The Feminine celebration

New York designers have dug out some classic feminine clothes like corset tops or ballerina dresses from the archive and reintroduced them with modern-day tinctures.

The corset top from Dion Lee at The New York Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

Dion Lee has portrayed the twisted reformation of a corset top in black, which he has accentuated on the cutout portion and the turtle neckline, whereas another outfit comes in a tan-hued corset body suit paired with a matching bottom.

Feminine fashion at The New York Fashion Week with turtle neck black dress ( Image via Getty)

Pat Bo has shared the feminine fad with flowers on a model donned in red two-pieces where the flower replicas are glued on the outfit.

Feminine celebration at The New York Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

His purple flowery dress again embraces femininity with an intricate pattern design and the flower-replicated top.

Lilac floral outfit from Pat Bo at The New York Fashion Week ( Image via Getty)

The Private Policy designer donned the model in a lilac dress with a deep plunge neckline.

The Feminine trend at The New York Fashion Week from the Private Policy ( Image via Getty)

4) The Color Blocking trend

The color-blocking trend gets a fresh look in NYFW, where designers have portrayed several color blocks on their models. Gabriela Hearst is one of them who amalgamated Neppa Chocolate hues in yellow and red color blocks. Helmut Lang has donned his models in yellow turtleneck tops with red and black color blocks.

The Color Blocking from Helmut Lang ( Image via Getty)

Sofia Richie reached NYFW 2024 in black and white color block attire, where she draped a black strapless top and paired it with a white skirt, and posed before the lens with a slouch handbag.

Sofia Richie in the Color Blocking Trend NYFW 2024 ( Image via Getty)

Gabbriette Bechtel, who was featured in a Yoon Ambush-inspired movie, attended fashion week in a grey tonal crew neck crop top, which was paired with black pants and a red square-framed spectacle.

Gabbriette Bechtel in a minimalistic color blocking outfit at NYFW 2024 ( Image via Getty)

5) The plus-size fashion

The definition of fashion is changing. The fascination of the flat belly and the slender legs has faded away as body positivity becomes a serious matter of concern and plus-size people get the opportunity to flaunt their carves.

A plus-size model from Collina Strada at NYFW 2024

New York Fashion Week is no exception to following the trend, as several designers have displayed curvy figures to document their creativity.

The plus-size fashion trend from the Collina Strada at NYFW 2024 ( Image via Getty)

At the PatBo show, Da'Vine Joy Randolph was spotted in the front row, where this actress wore a white body-hugging sequin dress.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at NYFW2024( Image via Getty)

At Studio 525, a model from Sami Miro ran the show in a floral-printed zipper dress, where her curves were flaunted confidently.

The plus-size fashion trend from Sami Miro at NYFW 2024( Image via Getty)

At Glasshouse, Ella Halikas appeared in a puffed-shoulder LBD. Rejecting the fashion threshold, Collina Strada adorned the model in a one-shoulder top and pleated dresses.

So, these are the five trends from the New York Fashion Week 2024. The event is still going on, and you can expect to find more trends as designers reveal their creative designs for the Spring-Summer 2024 collection.