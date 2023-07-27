Nike x Ambush sportswear collaboration: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Nike x Ambush sportswear collection now includes three new additions, as announced by Nike and Yoon Ahn, the founder of Ambush. Yoon made the announcement on Instagram with a carousel of images that were captioned "Game On." The collection is also a part of Yoon's first short film NiteSport which is the tale of self-acceptance and exploration through Football.

There is no denying that football is an intense sport and Nike hopes to capture the same while building a community with the upcoming Ambush collaborative launches.

"Through a lens that embraces her, them, and him, the new Nike x AMBUSH collection invites an extended audience to the world of football fandom and jersey style and celebrates the communities that are created when individuality and diversity bridge people together," Nike said about the upcoming pair.

With the Tokyo-based fashion company partnership, Nike is releasing a unisex jersey, the Air More Uptempo Low, and a silver-colored football on August 4, 2023. Football fans will be able to purchase them at select Nike retail locations and through the SNKRS app. While the shoes will be available for $190, the price of the set is yet to be revealed.

Ambush and Nike's collaboration sportswear is about to land on August 4 to celebrate equality among genders with their new launch

The Tokyo-based designer Yoon's collection is unique because of the creative touches she's added to the shoes. Yoon combined the '90s style inspired by the hip-hop culture with minimalistic features.

Before building Ambush, Yoon had to struggle to make a space in the men's world. At the beginning of her career, her work didn't get the exposure that it deserved but the Paris Fashion Week 2015 changed everything.

The South Korean designer had to work hard and as an artist, she emphasizes getting happiness from both art and business. She cited in Jing Daily in 2022 that while she creates beauty, it was still business at the end of the day.

"It’s important for designers like me to find joy in this endless cycle of things to churn out and have an understanding of where the world is growing and going as a social place," Yoon noted.

Her bold feminine aura is manifested through the process of building her brand. With the new collaboration, Yoon fuels the fire to help Nike achieve its dream to unite masculine and feminine spirits in the land of sports.

To support the statement, Yoon said that she believed that fashion was a very powerful form of self-expression. She added that it could be used to "express, identity, beliefs, and personal style."

"This collection has diverse elements that you can dress up and down to express masculine and femme energy through the eye of sport, and I’m excited to see how people will create their own unique style interpretations with the pieces," the designer stated.

Nike x Ambush's new collection has a pair of Air More Uptempo Low, Unisex jerseys in different colorways and a Silver hued Football

The Air scripted silhouette of the chunky sneaker, Air More Uptempo debuted in two basic colorways, Black and Lavender. The Air More Uptempo is featured as a part of the new launch of Nike and Ambush Sportwares. The sneakers in this set come in a beige hue clad in luxe leather.

An oversized 'Air' is placed as a signature feature on the bright beige upper of the Air More Uptempo low. A black-hued swoosh is added to the heel while the front foot space finishes off with a minimalistic touch. The unisex football top jersey and the metallic silver soccer ball complete the set.

The Air More Uptempo is available for $190 and the new apparel set is about to launch on August 4, 2023. While the price of the set is yet to be disclosed, fans can buy them from SNKRS or select Nike retail stores.