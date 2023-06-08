Nike Phantom Luna football boots: Everything we know so far

Nike has been one of the leading sportswear label's in football, which is why the Swoosh label is now adding to the football catalog ahead of the summer tournament. The latest addition, Phantom Luna, is one of the most innovative and researched women's led football boot. The football boots go with the needs of female footballers, who serves the future of athletes as well as sport. Moreover, the football boots are hyper focused upon the traction, fit, and feel.

An official release date for the football boots hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the official press release, Phantom Luna Elite and Phantom Luna boots will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in late June 2023.

The upcoming Nike Phantom Luna football boots feature Phantom Luna Elite and Phantom Luna

The upcoming Nike Phantom Luna football boots pack feature Phantom Luna Elite and Phantom Luna (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aside from being celebrated, the women's football game is currently considered quite competitive. Over the years, the women's matches have been high scoring and have evolved greatly. However, the evolution of game requires developed and technically advanced products, and the latest Phantom Luna football boots are one of the most meaningful investment in women yet.

The Swoosh label's football team has kept women at the center in the reimagination of the boot. According to the official press release, the label took more than two years of research, designing, trialing, and styling before coming up with football boots model - Phantom Luna.

"Ahead of this summer’s historic tournament in Australia and New Zealand, Nike is excited to unveil Phantom Luna, the company’s most innovative and researched women’s-led boot."

HER WAY @abbieherway These look sick!!

Expect to see Sam Kerr, Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord and more of the world’s best wearing Nike’s new Phantom Luna boots at the World Cup.

They were released today, and they’re a “women’s-led design”. These look sick!!Expect to see Sam Kerr, Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord and more of the world’s best wearing Nike’s new Phantom Luna boots at the World Cup. They were released today, and they’re a “women’s-led design”. https://t.co/rJ0LDJfzLl

The Phantom Luna cleats focuses upon traction fit and the feel. As such, the first and foremost change in the sneakers is the Cyclone 360, which is a breakthrough new traction pattern. The Cyclone 360 pattern helps in improving rotational traction and gives players more precision, agility, and confidence while running on the field.

"First, Nike reimaged traction for her. While an elite footballer might run more than seven miles during a 90-minute match, the split-second changes of direction — dictated by a boot’s rotational traction — are what often decide the outcome. After years of study from Nike’s team of scientists and engineers, Phantom Luna features a new circular stud pattern."

Kathryn Batte @KathrynBatte Nike have unveiled a new boot ahead of the Women’s World Cup. They say the “Phantom Luna” is the most innovative and researched women’s-led boot in their history. Features a circular stud pattern near toes to help players move with agility & precision. Available to buy late June. Nike have unveiled a new boot ahead of the Women’s World Cup. They say the “Phantom Luna” is the most innovative and researched women’s-led boot in their history. Features a circular stud pattern near toes to help players move with agility & precision. Available to buy late June. https://t.co/t8QUTH43Lf

Moreover, the pattern of the tread has been added near the toes to give maximum performance. The second prominent feature includes a new upper design, which comes with Asym Fit and gives a more snug fit around the ankle.

In official press release Dr. Elysia Davis, Principle Researcher in the Swoosh label's Sport Reseach lab comments:

“Phantom Luna is a direct reflection of Nike’s focus on being her biggest champion. From research to testing to design, we put her at the center of the process. With Phantom Luna, we’re offering a boot that is thoughtfully designed for her with a new circular stud pattern and fit, helping athletes to move with precision and confidence on the pitch.”

The last feature of the shoe is the inclusion of bigger touch zones for control with the Gripknit innovation that gives optimal boot-to-ball connection.

Poll : 0 votes