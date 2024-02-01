“A walking gimmick”: Lil Pump getting Donald Trump’s mugshot tattooed on his leg draws flak online

Lil Pump, the American rapper famous for his track, Gucci Gang, revealed a new Donald Trump mugshot tattoo he got in the former president's honor on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The rapper went on Instagram to show the inkwork he got on his right thigh. The tattoo shows Donald Trump seemingly scowling and it appears to be based on the MAGA (Make America Great Again) leader's mugshot, as per Billboard.

He simply captioned the post, "MAGA 🇺🇸 🇺🇸," and fans were quick to criticize the rapper's seemingly impulsive inking decision.

Lil Pump's Donald Trump tattoo gets mocked online

Lil Pump recently made headlines after showing his devotion towards Donald Trump through the medium of a tattoo on his thigh. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the rapper is seen smiling, showing off the ink.

The inspiration for the tattoo was the mugshot of Donald Trump, taken when the business mogul was arrested and booked in Fulton County, Georgia in August 2023, after surrendering to authorities, as per Billboard.

At the time, Trump voluntarily went to the police due to the connections with his indictment over alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2022 election in the state. The court filings stated that the indictment is one of four, totaling 91 felony charges against Trump.

Netizens were quick to give their opinions about the tattoo, and criticized Lil Pump's decision.

Lil Pump posted Trump's mugshot on Instagram in solidarity with the latter in August 2023. The rapper wrote "FREE TRUMP" in the caption in all caps.

Pump had also previously called Trump the "Greatest president of all time" on Instagram in December of the same year.

The rapper has been an avid Trump supporter for nearly four years. Back in October 2020, he posted a video attacking President Biden’s proposed tax policy aimed at making the rich pay more of their share. He then released his song, Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin.

Donald Trump invited Pump onto the stage at a rally in Michigan as the artist wore a MAGA hat.

Pump is seen on video standing up to accept his applause. However, just before polls opened in the 2020 election the then-20-year-old rapper was deemed ineligible to vote because he did not register in his home state of Florida in time, as per Newsweek.

The United States elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, as per CBS.