Donald Trump mugshot wrapping paper: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know amid 2024 campaign endeavor

Former United States President Donald Trump released mugshot-themed wrapping paper as a part of his campaign. The wrapping paper features Trump's infamous mugshot image, and this is part of his plea for campaign donations.

Some Donald Trump supporters received an email on November 25, 2023, with a 'Merry Christmas' message. The email read,

"If you’re anything like President Trump, then all YOU want for Christmas is…TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Which is why the President has instructed our team to begin shipping out FREE rolls of our limited-edition wrapping paper to ANY patriot who contributes $47 or more to help save our country from Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats."

It is worth noting that the wrapping paper is available on secure.winred.com. In that, the wrapping paper is titled 'Never Surrender Wrapping Paper.' A set of three sheets of wrapping paper is priced at $35.

In the email sent out to supporters, it was mentioned that anyone who donatess $47 or more to the campaign will receive Christmas-themed wrapping paper for free.

"Please make a contribution of $47 to FIRE Crooked Joe, WIN BACK the White House, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN — and we’ll send you your very own roll of our limited-edition Christmas wrapping paper for FREE!"

This special offer is only available for a short time during the holidays, just a few weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

Donald Trump's mugshot photo was taken earlier this year

Donald Trump's mugshot photo was captured in August 2023 after he was arrested in connection with charges related to his claims of a rigged 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia. Surprisingly, within 24 hours of the photo being taken, his campaign began selling merchandise featuring that image.

In less than a week, the campaign raised over $9.4 million. Recent polls indicate that the former president is the top candidate in the Republican primary, with some state polls even showing him ahead of President Biden, as per the Washington Post.

It is also worth noting that the wrapping paper is part of Trump Save America JFC, a joint fundraising committee on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc., and Save America.

On the Joint Fundraising page, it was mentioned that the committee is as follows: 90% to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, 10% to Save America, and any contribution exceeding the legal amount that may be contributed to either of the committees will be allocated to Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.