What did Joe Rogan say about Biden? Podcast host corrected on own show as fact check gaffe gets trolled online 

Podcast legend Joe Rogan has garnered immense backlash online after questioning U.S. President Joe Biden’s supposedly declining acuity. In a recent episode, the former misquoted the latter by attributing what Donald Trump said in reality to Biden. Internet users had a field day after they witnessed the content creator get fact-checked.

Bo Nickal, a mixed martial arts boxer, was the guest of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast host on Thursday, December 21. The duo discussed Biden running for re-election in the upcoming year. While addressing Biden’s future in the White House, Nickal said:

“You just can’t listen to an interview [with Biden] where he’s saying some of the things he’s saying, it makes no sense at all.”

Joe Rogan agreed with Nickal and then claimed that Biden said that America had “lost” the Revolutionary War because “we didn’t have enough airports.” Rogan also added:

“If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go- “hey, you’re done.””

Expand Tweet

The two men continued to ridicule the current POTUS and defend Trump for several minutes until Rogan’s producer found that Biden did not make the aforementioned claims.

Joe Rogan’s producers correct his claims on the podcast

Joe Rogan’s producer stepped into the conversation to note that Joe Biden did not make the claims about the Revolutionary War. It was found that when Biden attended a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, he relentlessly criticized Trump and how he handled the Covid-19 pandemic. While doing so, Biden also mocked Trump for his false claims.

Joe Biden had said:

“Donald Trump, when he thinks of climate change, he says hoax. Well, guess what? Speaking of hoaxes, remember what he said about these increasing violent hurricanes and the frequency? He actually said, maybe we should detonate a nuclear bomb over the Atlantic. By the way, the same stable genius who said the biggest problem we had in the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports.”

Hence, it is evident that Joe Biden did not make the claims about the Revolutionary War, but Donald Trump did.

The Associated Press noted that Trump made the aforementioned comments during a July 5, 2019 speech where he mixed the Revolutionary War with modern times. Trump said during his speech that George Washington’s forces “took over the airports” during their fight against the British when in reality, planes were not invented until centuries later.

Joe Rogan was stumped by learning about the same and sheepishly noted:

“Oh OK, so he [Donald Trump] f**ked up. That’s the thing about media these days. You’ve gotta look into it.”

“This is the hypocrisy that drives me crazy”: Netizens troll Joe Rogan as podcast clip goes viral

Internet users had a field day with the podcast clip which had amassed over five million views after being circulated across social media platforms. Many opined that Rogan was blindly supporting Donald Trump. Others went on to relentlessly troll the podcaster.

A few reactions to the viral video read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, Rogan had not addressed the podcast moment on social media.