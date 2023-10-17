"The circus comes to town": Biden Campaign joins Trump's Truth Social, prompts wild reactions online

US President Joe Biden’s campaign has launched a new account on Donald Trump’s Truth Social. The handle, BidenHQ, joined the platform on Monday, October 16, 2023, and poked fun at former President Trump by posting:

“There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on Truth Social, but at least now it’ll be a little fun. Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

Biden-Harris HQ also confirmed the news on Twitter, by posting about joining Truth Social and claiming that they “thought it would be very funny.”

Social media users share wild reactions as the US President's campaign joins Trump's Truth Social, claiming that they thought "it would be funny." (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, Fox News reported that Biden’s campaign on Truth Social will try to dispel misinformation about the president:

“Meet voters where they are, and combat misinformation about Biden that spreads on the platform.”

As soon as news about the President’s campaign joining Truth Social made its way on social media, the news became the talk of the town, and many poured in hilarious and wild reactions. One social media user also commented and called it a “circus.”

Social media users share hilarious reactions as Biden campaign joins Trump Social

The social media platform, Truth Social was started by Trump in October 2021, after he was banned from many social networking websites like Facebook, Instagram, and even Twitter. Trump now uses the platform to promote himself and share his views against his competitors and other political figures.

Meanwhile, the 2024 US Presidential elections has become a pressing topic of discussion among netizens, and anything related to the campaigns tends to draw instant attention from social media users. Thus, as soon as news about Biden's campaign joining Trump’s Truth Social hit social media, many internet users commented on Biden-Harris HQ’s post and said:

While netizens cannot stop talking about Biden’s move to troll Trump by joining his own Truth Social, this is not the first time that the former's campaign has attempted to troll conservatives on social media. A few months back, the campaign shared a post of one of Trump’s rivals who dissed the former President, and added to it that they “couldn’t agree more.”

At the moment, neither the President nor anyone from his team has commented on the reaction of the netizens after they joined Truth Social.