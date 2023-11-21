How old is Joe Biden? U.S. President confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears, jokes about old age during Turkey pardon ceremony at White House 

President Joe Biden made his way into the spotlight when he accidentally mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears’ names in his speech at the White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony on November 20, 2023. During his speech, Joe Biden joked and said:

“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles. You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down … it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

While Biden was trying to make a pop culture reference, he mistakenly mentioned Britney Spears’ name to reference Swift’s “Eras Tour.” Joe Biden did not stop here, as he continued to joke about his age and said:

“As much of you know, it’s difficult turning 60. “This is the 76th anniversary of this event. I want you to know I wasn’t there, and I was too young to make it up.”

As the clips from the White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony went viral, many social media users again brought up the topic of Joe Biden’s age, as the age of the President has been a controversial topic since he became the President of the country. Born in 1942, Joe Biden turned 81 on the same day as the ceremony on November 20, 2023.

“Britney Spears and Taylor Swift having good laugh over this”: Netizens share hilarious reactions after Joe Biden mixed up names of the two singers

There is no denying that anything related to US President Joe Biden spreads like wildfire on social media. Something similar happened when Biden accidentally mixed up Britney Spears and Taylor Swift’s names at the White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony. As the clips from the speech went viral, many social media users started sharing hilarious reactions.

Here is how people reacted when @PopCrave posted the video on X (formerly Twitter):

At the moment, neither Taylor Swift nor Britney Spears has commented on the mix-up by the President. Joe Biden has also remained tight-lipped about the situation and the masses' reaction.