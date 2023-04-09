How did Gannon Stauch die? El Paso County woman on trial for the death of her stepson

On January 27, 2020, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his neighborhood in Lorson Ranch, Colorado, which led to a statewide search. A few months later, in March 2020, his remains were found inside a suitcase under a bridge in northwestern Florida.

On March 2, 2020, Gannon's stepmother, 39-year-old Letecia Stauch, was apprehended in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was then charged with the death of her stepson on March 11.

Letecia was accused of first-degree murder, child abuse that resulted in death, and tampering with a dead body.

Gannon Stauch was stabbed 18 times

On January 27, 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a runaway child in the 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. Gannon Stauch was last spotted between 3 pm and 4 pm.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators and detectives conducted interviews, collected surveillance footage, and pursued additional leads.

According to KKTV, although authorities initially assumed this to be the case of a runaway child, they issued an endangered missing alert three days after his disappearance, considering the weather conditions.

ABC13 reported that officials used aerial drone footage and search and rescue canines to help locate the child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment, and Colorado Springs Police Department were also involved in the search.

The remains of Gannon Stauch were discovered on March 20, 2020, and according to the Associated Press, the body was discovered partially covered in blankets in a fetal position.

Prosecutors stated that Letecia Stauch stabbed her stepson 18 times, shot him, and then abandoned the suitcase with his remains over the side of the bridge.

9 News reported that Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen mentioned in court that Gannon's autopsy revealed that he sustained 18 stab wounds to his stomach, back, and head, along with defensive wounds to his hands.

The District Attorney also stated that the stepmother hit Gannon Stauch with a heavy object in the head and then fired three times at Gannon using a handgun.

At the beginning of March 2022, Letecia Stauch was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and was charged with child abuse leading to the death and first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12, and tampering with physical evidence.

She remained in custody without bond in South Carolina until she was extradited to Colorado Springs.

Gannon Stauch's stepmother pleaded not guilty

On February 4, 2020, a neighbor submitted surveillance footage that showed Letecia Stauch leaving her residence with Gannon Stauch and returning hours later alone.

ABC News reported that Roderrick Drayton, a neighbor, told them when he looked through his footage and spotted saw Letecia getting into a red pickup truck at 10:13 am. He also mentioned that the footage shows Gannon walking slowly and getting into the truck. However, when she returns to the truck at 2:19 pm, Gannon is not accompanying her.

Apart from child abuse resulting in death, first-degree murder, and tampering with a deceased human being, Letecia Stauch faces several other charges, including seven counts of a crime of violence for using a weapon, one count of a crime of violence leading to severe bodily injury or death and tampering with physical evidence.

Letecia Stauch pleaded not guilty, stating insanity in the murder of Gannon Stauch. The trial is anticipated to continue for at least six weeks.

