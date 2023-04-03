Where was Lynette Martinez found? Missing El Paso wrestler located safe days after disappearance

A female wrestler named Lynette Martinez, who is better known by her stage name She-Hulk, went missing after her wrestling championship in Texas. The 30-year-old was last seen on Friday, March 24, 2023, in San Antonio, where she was attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship event.

As soon as her family and friends informed the authorities about Lynette Martinez going missing, police began their search operation, and the wrestler was finally found in the Austin area after nearly 10 days. As per the mother and the search party, Lynette is fine and safe.

Informing her well-wishers about the same, Lynette Martinez took to Instagram to post a story about her well-being. She said:

“Thank you all for your prayers and concerns. At this time, I would like some privacy to gather myself and rest. Never give up. I love y’all with all my heart.”

Lynette Martinez took to Instagram stories to inform her well-wishers about her well-being. (Image via Instagram)

The officers further reported that the wrestler was unharmed and safe when they recovered her. As of this writing, neither the authorities nor her family members have announced how she went missing or how she was recovered.

Family reveals that Lynette Martinez went missing after she left her friend’s house to meet an unnamed man

Female wrestler She-Hulk, aka Lynette Martinez, was in San Antonio to attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship on March 24, 2023. She was all set to return to El Paso in two days. However, her mother suddenly discovered that her daughter went missing mysteriously.

After authorities were informed about the wrestler's disappearance, Lynette’s mother shared the same on Facebook, stating how the daughter didn't return home. Sara Gonzalez-Lunda, a friend of Lynette Martinez, also stated on Facebook how the wrestler stayed at her place in San Antonio but left her house at 4 am on Saturday to meet an unknown man.

As per Sara, the man had promised to introduce Lynette to people associated with the UFC. Lynette then called Sara to inform her how she would be coming to pick up her belongings, but she did not turn up the next day.

As per Sara and Martinez’s mother, both the cell phones of the wrestler were reportedly switched off. The family started worrying and pleaded for help on social media. In the aforementioned post, the mother shared that Lynette is the mom of twins and another baby girl. Aside from that, she also wrote that Lynette is the eldest among her siblings.

Mike Tipton @mrtipton33 Friends in #Austin #SanAntonio area, we are looking for my friend @Chyna19Lm her name is Lynette Martínez, she goes by “She Hulk”. She went to SA for some MMA fights & has been missing since. Please call SAPD if you’ve seen her or have any info 210) 335-6070. Friends in #Austin & #SanAntonio area, we are looking for my friend @Chyna19Lm her name is Lynette Martínez, she goes by “She Hulk”. She went to SA for some MMA fights & has been missing since. Please call SAPD if you’ve seen her or have any info 210) 335-6070.

While there is no information on whether it was a case of kidnapping or Lynette intentionally running away, local media outlets have reported that the family suspects a possible case of trafficking.

As of this writing, Lynette is reportedly safe at her home and has not addressed her mysterious disappearance yet.

Poll : 0 votes