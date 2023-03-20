Where is Scottie Morris from? Search underway as missing teen is believed to be in danger

14-year-old Scottie Morris has been reported missing since March 16, 2023, and the Indiana police continue extensively investigating his disappearance.

The Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children and Missing Endangered Adults issued a missing person's alert that mentioned that Scottie Dean Morris was last spotted in Eaton on the night of March 16, 2003, at 8.30 pm.

In the missing person's alert, Scottie is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in red and black shorts paired with a white T-shirt with writing on the front and black shoes.

Scottie hails from Eaton, which is nearly 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and several worried individuals from his hometown are doing their best to locate him.

Silver alert issued for Scottie Morris

On March 17, 2023, a statewide Silver Alert was declared for Scottie Morris by the Eaton Indiana Police Department.

The Silver Alert report mentions that Scottie is considered to be in "extreme danger" and may need medical attention. The US Sun mentioned that over the weekend, temperatures have dropped below freezing in Eaton, which has raised concerns for investigators and search parties considering Scottie, who was last spotted in a t-shirt and shorts, could be outside in the cold.

A statement by the Eaton Indiana Police Department mentions that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources utilized two of their boats to try and locate Scottie in a nearby river. The police department also used two infrared drones for an aerial search, and Grant County deployed two bloodhound teams to help with the ground search.

WRTV reported that hundreds of people volunteered to help with the search for Scottie Morris. Multiple police departments, including the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, Muncie Police Department, and fire departments, along with the superintendent of Scottie's school district, his principal, and several classmates, came together to help.

On Facebook, the Eaton Indiana Police Department addressed Scottie Morris in case he came across the post and mentioned that his safety is their top priority.

A report by WRTV mentioned that volunteers were asked to comb through sheds, attics, abandoned residences, and settlements, and officials are following leads and conducting interviews to find more information about the case. In the report, Police Chief Jay Turner said:

"In this day and age, it's so important to see how a community can come together like this."

WRTV also reported that some volunteers commuted from Fort Wayne and Greenfield to help and support the search. Local churches and businesses also assisted by providing food, water, and breakfast for the volunteers.

Scottie's last picture saw him in a t-shirt with disturbing statements

MEAWW reported that although officials have not released many details about Scottie's disappearance, the last seen picture of him in a white t-shirt had handwritten hateful and disturbing statements like, "I'm a liar." Many found that image to be demeaning, while others held Scottie's parents responsible.

Eaton Indiana Police Department addressed the issue and posted an update mentioning that the photo was the only one provided to the department and was put up to help locate Scottie at the earliest. The department also apologized and clarified its intentions.

MEAWW reported that Scottie Morris' parents have been identified as Felicia and Brian Morris. The report also mentioned that it is currently uncertain whether the ongoing case involves child abuse and no official statements have been made by the parents.

