MAFS' Cameron Frazer's life-threatening heart condition: Explained

Lifetime’s Married at First Sight( MAFS) regularly gives fans a range of entertaining storylines and altercations that all add to the charm of the reality show. However, a concerning storyline occasionally emerges, and the latest seems to be related to MAFS Season 17 contestant Cameron Frazer.

Frazer, who has been involved in Season 17 in a heartbreaking split with former partner Clare Kerr, recently revealed a concerning health condition which has resulted in widespread sympathy for the MAFS star. Currently dealing with a heart condition, Frazzer is scheduled to undergo surgery shortly.

MAFS Cameron Frazer to undergo surgery after concerning heart condition

It seems as though the heart condition had first been diagnosed during Frazer’s recent split with Clare. The two had a range of issues that they were recently dealing with, and considering Frazer is father to two children, the heart condition was bound to be a bonafide cause for concern amongst viewers.

Frazer even suggested in a recent MAFS Season 17 episode that the condition in itself might have something to do with his poor mental health amidst the concerning split. Cameron said the following during the recent episode,

"I've developed a heart condition. The doctors don't really have much to say other than I'm going to need a procedure done on my heart."

He further explained that while the condition in itself was not a result of his split with Clare, it might have accelerated it:

"Did the stress of my separation from Clare lead to this heart problem? Um it was probably something that was going to happen, maybe it accelerated it."

While Frazer has not yet revealed the extent of the surgery required or the particular condition that he is dealing with, it seems as if the failed marriage led to a period of extremely poor mental health. Frazer believes that might have accelerated the condition in itself.

Hence, while the condition in itself is not related to the split, Frazer confessed that he was dealing with poor mental health following the breakup. The issue of mental health has often been brought up, especially concerning Reality Shows such as MAFS.

With the ever-exceeding pressure and the fact that the contestants’ entire lives tend to be at stake, a disappointing breakup will result in struggles, especially when they unfold in front of the world. That is precisely what happened with Cameron Frazer, even though the condition has nothing to do with the breakup.

Still, fans will be hoping that Frazer’s surgery can successfully occur without any issues and that he quickly recovers. Further series episodes can be expected to shed more light on Cameron's condition.

MAFS Season 17 continues with new episodes every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on Lifetime.