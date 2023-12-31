Married at First Sight season 18: Everything we know so far

As Married at First Sight season 17 is headed towards its premiere, expectations are rife about the possible next installment in the Lifetime show's franchise. While there isn't an official release date for the premiere of Married at First Sight season 18, Distractify has confirmed that casting for a potential next season was done in Chicago in March 2023, and another set of castings was initiated in September 2023, based in Austin, Texas.

As the casting for Married at First Sight season 18 seems to be underway, fans of the show eagerly anticipate Lifetime's official announcement. The social experiment show had previously set up base in the Windy City in season 5 and is again expected to touch base in Chicago.

Married at First Sight is an American adaptation of the Danish series Gift Ved Første Blik, which centers on the overarching idea of contestants being married to total strangers. There are no formal introductions to precede the marriage.

Their lives together are documented throughout the season to observe if their partnership can withstand the demands and obligations that accompany matrimony. FYI hosted the first season on July 8, 2014; eventually, the show relocated to Lifetime in 2016.

Who is in the cast of Married at First Sight season 18?

The cast list for the eighteenth season of Married at First Sight is yet to be officially declared. However, Distractify has confirmed that the casting process for a potential future season is already underway. This is per the information gathered from an MAFS fan page on Instagram in September 2023.

A casting call is believed to be taking place in Austin. The casting application suggests that in-person casting occurred around November and December of 2023 and might even roll into February 2024.

Regarding the application, the questionnaire for the participants requires them to fill out their contact details, personal information, social media handles, and dating preferences. In addition, applicants must post a fifteen-second self-introduction video, a headshot, and a full-body photo.

Subsequently, the queries become increasingly intimate and aim to gather as much data about the applicant as possible. The questions are as follows: Describe your early years. For you, what does family mean? What makes you believe you're prepared for marriage?

Along with gathering sundry details from prospective couples, the questionnaire also contains a disclaimer so applicants do not harbor unrealistic expectations about the show. The disclaimer states:

"Some participants may feel self-conscious or find it odd to see themselves on TV. It can be difficult to be reminded of deeply personal and emotional life events, and see them replayed in public. Participants may be upset to be the subject of negative opinions from other participants or the public, or may be unhappy with the way they feel they have been portrayed."

When and where to watch Married at First Sight season 18?

Married at First Sight season 18 is expected to be exclusively available on Lifetime. In the absence of an official release date, we can take an informed guess judging by the release trends of the previous seasons.

Married at First Sight has released two seasons a year since season six. The release typically takes place around January and around June or July. 2023 was an exception since season 17 debuted in October of that year. According to Coming Soon, it is probable that season 18 will debut in early spring 2024.