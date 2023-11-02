UFC Austin 2023: Everything you must know about the highly anticipated Fight Night card

UFC Austin will be the promotion's penultimate Fight Night event of the year and its fifth visit to the city. This will be its first event in the city since June 2022.

UFC Austin will be headlined by a lightweight bout between No.4 ranked contender Beneil Dariush and No.8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan. UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan will be held in the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on December 2, 2023.

The co-main event will also be an all-lightweight affair as Dan Hooker takes on Bobby Green. It will be another five-round contest.

Another banger of a fight at welterweight is scheduled between former middleweight challenger Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady. Former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo is also moving up to the bantamweight division to take on No.8 ranked Rob Font.

At middleweight, Punahele Soriano will take on Dustin Stoltzfus. A light heavyweight matchup between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Azamat Murzakanov will round off the main card.

Dana White previews the UFC Austin main event

UFC president Dana White recently previewed UFC Austin in an official announcement video. He expressed his excitement for UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan and praised the latter for being a genuine threat to champion Islam Makhachev.

White said:

“UFC is returning to Austin on December 2nd. The main event is No.4 ranked Beneil Dariush versus No.8 Arman Tsarukyan. Two elite lightweights, no holes in their games. 26 finishes between them, 15 in the first round.

“Dariush is a long-time veteran trying to remain at the top and Tsarukyan is the guy that many people believe has the best shot of anyone in the top 15 of taking out Islam Makhachev. He’s been the dark horse of the division and a win here puts him in the top 4 on the verge of a title shot.”

White also talked about the second lightweight bout of the night between Dan Hooker and Bobby Green:

“The co-main event, No.9 Dan Hooker faces No.12 Bobby Green. That is also five rounds, Dan is that anytime anywhere type fighter. 18 of his 23 wins are by finish, he’s well-rounded but known for his aggressive striking style. Bobby is on fire. Coming off a 30-second knockout only a month ago, he was the main even.”

Check out his full comments below on X:

