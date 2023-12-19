5 best Lifetime Christmas movies of 2023

Lifetime has officially become one of the channels boasting an expansive collection of made-for-television movies to light up the holiday season. This year, the network presented a slate of 12 beautiful movies, most of which have already premiered, to celebrate the festivities and provide the best of the holiday season.

The festive movies started airing on Lifetime on November 18 and are scheduled to continue until December 23, 2023, when Mom's Christmas Boyfriend will premiere, the last of the 12 movies on the channel.

This year featured a diverse slate of great Christmas films that also boasted many star-studded casts and offbeat characters. Although most of these films have already aired, it is never too late to stream them on the Lifetime website and app, where they are all available for rent and VOD.

Without further ado, here is a list of five of the best Lifetime films to premiere this year.

5 Best Lifetime Holiday Movies of 2023

1) Christmas Plus One

This film premiered on November 18, 2023, as the first film of this season's holiday presentation and delighted the viewers. Christmas Plus One is a holiday-themed film that also features a winter wedding, making it a perfect watch for Christmas weekend.

The film starred Emily Alatalo and Corey Sevier in the leading roles. Its official description read:

"When sisters Cara (Emily Alatalo) and Amy (Vanessa Smythe) make a pact to find their soulmates by next Christmas, they're not expecting anything to come from it. However, one year later, Amy's winter wedding is approaching, and Cara finally finds her own perfect man, Chase (Andrew Bushell), who agrees to attend as her plus one. But after immediately losing his number, all hope is lost. Will she find him in time to make her Christmas wish come true? Or does love have other plans for Cara when magazine writer Michael (Corey Sevier) signs on to help her in her quest?"

2) Christmas at the Chalet

Christmas at the Chalet, starring Teri Hatcher, is another film from November that makes it to the list. It is one of the most unconventional Lifetime dramas of the year and certainly deserves a viewing. It is also a modern take on the genre and is very relevant to the current times.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Ex-TV host Lex finds herself spending Christmas in a chalet with her son, ex-husband, and his new girlfriend. To avoid things getting too close to home, she volunteers to work at the chalet, all while documenting it for her new followers."

3) Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas

Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas is one of the most hyped additions to Lifetime this year. It is a star-studded journey into the world of '80s soap operas and its biggest stars.

The film stars Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan, among other prominent names. It premiered on December 2 and received widespread acclaim.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Old rivalries resurface when five glamorous stars from the 1980s reunite to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera. When feelings reignite between the producer and director, the women conspire to bring the couple together."

4) Silent Night, Fatal Night

A rare holiday thriller in Lifetime's lineup, Silent Night, Fatal Night is an exceptionally good television film that knows and understands its audience. Starring Alex Camacho and Matthew Pohlkamp, this television movie follows an author who is taken prisoner by her manager when she decides to end her long-running career.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"When best-selling mystery author Mallory Dearborn decides to end her long-running detective franchise, her unhinged manager takes her prisoner and forces her to write a new novel during the holidays."

5) Mom's Christmas Boyfriend

Rounding off this list is a film that you can still catch on Lifetime, given that you have a cable connection. This will also mark the end of Lifetime's holiday slate, which means this should be among the better films on the list, though it's hard to say before it premieres. The off-beat premise of the film does hint at something really exciting.

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend stars Jeananne Goossen and Zach Smadu. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Precocious 10-year-old Lily Morgan (Ai Barrett) enters a writing contest about her Christmas wish. She wishes that her single mother, Emma (Jeananne Goossen), finds love and a father for Lily whom Emma adopted as an infant in China. After winning the contest, will Lily's wish come true?"

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend will premiere on December 23, 2023, at 10.00 PM EST.

What was your favorite Lifetime movie this holiday season? Let us know in the comment section below.