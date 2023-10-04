Lifetime has a new holiday-themed movie in store for you. A festive romp starring Loni Anderson (WKRP in Cincinnati), Morgan Fairchild (Falcon Crest), Linda Gray (Dallas), Donna Mills (Knots Landing), and Nicollette Sheridan (Knots Landing) will be available on Lifetime as the centerpiece of their holiday movie lineup.

The theme song for the movie titled Ladies of the 80s is Tiffany's rendition of I Think We're Alone Now, which was composed by songwriting legends Steve Dorff and Michael Jay. The release date for the movie will be announced shortly, along with the rest of the channel’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie slate.

Lifetime's new offering brings together some powerful performers

Cast members from the upcoming movie (image via Lifetime)

Finding love might be as simple as grinning at a handsome stranger in the coffee shop, but occasionally, a romantic connection needs more things to fall in place, and what better setting than the holiday season?

Let us dive into the plot. Five soap opera actresses return for a reunion show, and decide to play cupid in Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas, which is a part of the network's annual seasonal programming schedule.

When they come together, though, old rivalries resurface, and tempers boil, almost putting the entire production at risk. The five actresses decide to maintain harmony for the benefit of the program when they discover that the Christmas special is in danger of being canceled as a result of their antics.

The women band together and make it their goal to get the show's producer Alex (played by Travis Burns), and director Nell ( played by Taylor Ann Thompson) together after noticing the obvious chemistry between the two.

Executive producer Larry A. Thompson had this to say about putting the film together:

"The opportunity to bring together Donna, Morgan, Loni, Linda and Nicollette — five powerhouse women into one holiday movie — has been like finding the perfect gift under the Christmas tree."

With Robert G. Endara II and Ed Polgardy serving as producers, Christie Will Wolf (Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, The Art of Passion) helms this wonderful film, with the screenplay by James Berg & Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls, Gilmore Girls).