Vanished in Yosemite on Lifetime: Cast list explored

Lifetime's new thriller film, Vanished in Yosemite, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The movie focuses on two sisters who are vacationing in Yosemite, where they meet a charming young man. However, things take a shocking turn when one of the sisters goes missing.

Check out Lifetime's official synopsis of the film:

''While vacationing in Yosemite, sisters Katrina and Jennifer meet the perfect guy: handsome Rick. Smitten, Katrina is certain she has met Mr. Right; however, when Katrina goes missing deep in the Yosemite wilderness, Jennifer suspects kidnapping and sets out to rescue her sister.''

Vanished in Yosemite features Skye Coyne in one of the lead roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters, including Rob LaColla and Kelcie Stranahan.

Lifetime's Vanished in Yosemite cast list: Who stars in the new thriller film?

1) Skye Coyne

Skye Coyne plays one of the lead roles in Lifetime's Vanished in Yosemite. She reportedly plays one of the sisters in the film. It seems like she's the protagonist of the story who goes on to rescue her kidnapped sister.

Viewers can expect Skye Coyne to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other notable film and TV acting credits apart from Vanished in Yosemite include A Cotton Moon, Love Under the Lemon Tree, and Deadly Radio Romance.

2) Kelcie Stranahan

Kelcie Stranahan plays a key role in this thriller movie. She plays the sister who's infatuated with a charming young man during her vacation in Yosemite and then goes missing. Her sister, Jennifer, believes she's kidnapped and sets out on a mission to find her.

Viewers might recognize Kelcie Stranahan from numerous other movies like Designed for Death, Spinning Out of Control, Last Hours in Suburbia, Stalked by My Neighbor, and many more.

3) Rob LaColla

Rob LaColla is also a part of the Vanished in Yosemite cast. Details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under wraps, but fans can look forward to him playing a significant role in the story.

LaColla is a talented actor and musician who's been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows over the years. These include Duplicitous Minds, Negative Thoughts, and Diamond in the Rough, among others.

4) Jason Tobias

Jason Tobias essays a pivotal role in Vanished in Yosemite. However, not many details about his character are known at this point.

Tobias has previously appeared in various films like Revenge For My Mother, Fear, A Dangerous Defense, and Wedding Swingers, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, details regarding the rest of the cast have not yet been revealed by the network. Based on the official synopsis, viewers can expect a thrilling and atmospheric character study that explores the most disturbing facets of the human psyche.

Don't miss Vanished in Yosemite on Lifetime on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET.