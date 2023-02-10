Lifetime movie Spinning Out of Control cast list

Lifetime's new thriller film Spinning Out of Control is set to premiere on the channel on Friday, February 10, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who falls in love with her virtual instructor and goes to extreme lengths to be part of her life. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''After winning a contest, Natalie Clark rides her free stationary bike daily, guided by her stunning and inspiring virtual instructor Lia Sterling. Natalie becomes infatuated with Lia and attempts to befriend the fitness mogul in real life.''

The synopsis further reads,

''When Lia steps away from virtual training to focus on her personal life, Natalie initiates a sinister plan to eliminate everyone in Lia’s life, so Natalie can have her as her own permanent trainer and best friend.''

The movie stars Ria Ridley in one of the lead roles, along with several others playing significant supporting roles. It is helmed by Doug Campbell and written by John Jansen and Evan Lawless.

Lifetime's Spinning Out of Control cast will deliver chilling performances

1) Ria Ridley as Lia Sterling

Ria Ridley plays the role of Lia Sterling in Lifetime's Spinning Out of Control. Ridley's life is disrupted by Natalie, who stalks her and goes to extreme lengths to attract her attention. Lia could be considered the protagonist of the story as the film is narrated from her point of view.

Apart from Spinning Out of Control, Ria Ridley is known for her performances in A Day in the Life of a Serial Killer and The Cost of Living.

2) Kelcie Stranahan as Natalie

Kelcie Stranahan dons the role of Natalie in the new thriller film. Natalie seems desperate as she obsessively wants to be a part of Lia's life. Her dynamic equation with Lia forms the core of the story. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from Stranahan in this highly challenging role.

Kelcie Stranahan has previously starred in movies like Dirty Teacher, Designed for Death, and The Stalker Club, to name a few.

3) Sharlene Radlein as Vanessa

Sharlene Radlein portrays the character of Vanessa in Spinning Out of Control. Not many details about her role are known at this point, but she's expected to play a pivotal role in the film.

Sharlene Radlein has previously appeared in a few short films like An Essential Delivery, Digital Dating, and more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features many others playing important supporting/minor roles like:

L.A. Williams as Detective Carluccio

Jade Patteri as Rachel

Mia King as Amy Tan

Cj Hammond as Trainer Mike

Emily Coupe as Janet

An official trailer or sneak peek for the film has not been released yet, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful character-driven thriller replete with a number of tense moments that'll keep you on the edge of your seats. Viewers who enjoyed movies like Burned by Love and Let's Get Physical will certainly enjoy this movie.

Don't forget to watch Spinning Out of Control on Lifetime on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

