Lifetime movie My Landlord Wants Me Dead cast list

Lifetime's new thriller film My Landlord Wants Me Dead is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a woman who, after flunking college, loses her job and decides to move to an isolated ranch in a gorgeous location. However, things aren't as dreamy as the place may appear to suggest. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''When Madeline flunks out of college and loses her job, she turns to her Aunt Grace for help. A secluded ranch house with a cute neighbor and beautiful scenery seems too good to be true until a series of strange and terrifying events begin to occur. With nowhere else to go, Madeline launches an investigation in an attempt to protect her Aunt Grace, not knowing that her own life is at stake.''

My Landlord Wants Me Dead stars Emily Roslyn Villarreal in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The film is directed by Farah White and written by Richard Dane Scott.

My Landlord Wants Me Dead cast list: Emily Roslyn Villarreal and others to star in Lifetime's new thriller movie

1) Emily Roslyn Villarreal as Madeline

Emily Roslyn Villarreal stars in the lead role as Madeline aka Maddy in Lifetime's My Landlord Wants Me Dead. Maddy's life takes a chaotic turn after she flunks out of college and moves to an isolated place. Although the place seems beautiful with an adorable neighbor, things aren't as rosy as they may seem as Maddy's life is soon pulled towards danger.

Maddy is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from her perspective. Apart from My Landlord Wants Me Dead, Emily Roslyn Villarreal has starred in various other movies like Christmas on Repeat, Bromates, and What The Nanny Saw, to name a few.

2) Roy Abramsohn as Paul

Actor Roy Abramsohn plays the character of Paul in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but based on the synopsis and various other reports, Paul is believed to be Maddy's ''cute'' neighbor who seems to have sinister intentions. Viewers can expect Abramsohn to play a key role in the storyline.

Roy Abramsohn's other notable acting credits include Dying To Marry Him, Blade: The Iron Cross, Miss Stevens, and many more.

3) Anzu Lawson as Aunt Grace

Actress Anzu Lawson dons the role of Aunt Grace in My Landlord Wants Me Dead. She is Maddy's aunt, and she plays a crucial role in the movie. Anzu Lawson has previously appeared in movies TV shows like Guilty Party, The Blacklist, Art of Deception, and Middleton Christmas, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, My Landlord Wants Me Dead also features a number of other actors in pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Joey Heyworth as Kevin

Lauren Vaz as Layla

Clara Carlo as Kaycee

An official trailer for the film has not been released yet. But based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful and frightening character-driven thriller that explores the many disturbing sides of human nature.

Don't forget to watch My Landlord Wants Me Dead on Lifetime on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes