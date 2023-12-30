Married at First Sight season 16 cast: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight season 16 premiered on January 4, 2023, on Lifetime and reunited experts Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and DeVon Franklin once again in the host city of Nashville. The season also introduced Dr. Pia as one of the experts. Of the five couples who were featured on the show, only one has stood the test of time and remained married to each other. The remaining four couples have split following the withering of their love.

Each new season of Married at First Sight deals with couples making a daring individual choice. Each half of the couples sign up to appear on the Lifetime show, where marriage experts and specialists determine their pairings.

The participants would meet for the first time at the altar, having never seen or heard of each other before. The show's title, derived from this concept, revolves around the ridiculous idea of marrying people at first sight.

Married at First Sight season 16 cast's recent whereabouts and more

In a surprising turn of events, many fans of the show were left disappointed with the season 16 reunion, which they claimed was certainly low on drama, according to ScreenRant. This follows from the fact that, although most of the couples decided to end their marriage, their decision was expected right from the beginning.

1) Nicole and Chris

According to StyleCaster, Nicole and Chris are the only couple from season 16 who are still married. Their bond seems to have weathered the storms that often threatened to cast a shadow during the show's episodes.

Chris was considered to be the nice guy on the show, and even though Nicole appreciated this, she was apprehensive of the fact that his feelings for her might change with time. Nevertheless, both of them eventually decided to stay together on Decision Day.

2) Airris and Jasmine

Nashville natives Airris and Jasmine had a memorable wedding on the Lifetime show. However, as the honeymoon arrived around the corner, Airris revealed that his wife Jasmine had failed to physically attract him, according to In Touch Weekly. The couple eventually decided to call it quits on Decision Day.

3) Clint and Gina

It was generally believed by the audience that Clint and Gina's pairing was doomed from the very beginning of Married at First Sight, and according to In Touch Weekly, the couple was destined to fail. This particular pairing by relationship experts didn't surprise anyone when the two eventually decided to split on Decision Day.

4) Domynique and MacKinley

Domynique and Mac were another couple who attempted to make the most of their honeymoon but eventually had to face several roadblocks. By the end of their honeymoon period, they were certain that the relationship was not working. As the time to move in together drew closer, Domynique decided to split with MacKinley.

5) Shaquille and Kirsten

Despite having a lackluster beginning to their relationship on Married at First Sight season 16, fans expected Shaquille and Kirsten to hold on to each other as they shared a lot and had religious preferences and family values in common.

Unfortunately, Shaquille decided to put an end to his marriage on Decision Day after he stated that he didn't wish to continue being married when asked by Pastor Calvin Roberson about his decision on Married at First Sight season 16.