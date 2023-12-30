Where is Lindsey Georgoulis from Married At First Sight season 14 now? Details explored

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher divorced after their rocky eight-week marriage on Married at First Sight season 14. Their relationship saw both highs and lows as they tried to navigate it. Lindsey left Boston after the show ended and is now based out of Palo Alto in California, where she is working at a hospital.

For the uninitiated, Married at First Sight is a show where contestants trust experts to find them a life partner and see their partner directly on the day of their wedding. The newlyweds are expected to spend eight weeks together as a married couple before deciding if they want to divorce or stay married.

Lindsey Georgoulis is now dating someone else after her time on Married at First Sight

Before her recruitment on the show, Lindsey worked as a Project Manager for COVID-19 at the Boston Public Health Commission. She studied to be a nurse because she wanted to help people recover better.

After her move to California, she started working as a Nurse Manager in Palo Alto. She briefly moved to San Jose following her job as a training specialist. After the show ended, she relocated to Palo Alto, where she is now working as a Project Manager, according to her LinkedIn.

Lindsey and Mark appeared together on KickOff Special after season 14 was over. On the show, Lindsey told the host that she had rekindled with a lover from a decade ago after she got back from the show.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher's journey after Married at First Sight season 14

According to Cheatsheet, what broke Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher's relationship was their inability to be grateful for the things they did for each other. Lindsey was seen telling her Instagram followers the things she did for Mark and his family, that basically reportedly "changed his life." However, she said she felt hurt when her efforts weren't appreciated or reciprocated by Mark.

Mark, on the other hand, was taken aback by his wife's comments about his s*xual performance, his income, his living conditions, and his career.

In the rant, Lindsey Georgoulis famously mentioned how she had to wear a hazmat suit while helping Mark clean his bed bug-infested apartment. She also went on to abuse his $60,000 yearly salary.

Ranting about Mark to two of the show's producers in episode 8 of season 14, Lindsey claimed:

“I hate my husband. I’m sick of dealing with his bullsh*t. He’s a pathetic loser.”

Married at First Sight has seen plenty of similar instances throughout its 17 seasons, where couples that initially get along very well have sudden drops in chemistry because their foundations aren't established well.

Most couples on Married at First Sight are seen getting divorced, but the show's success rate still shines at an impressive 17%, as some couples remain happily married. As MAFS season 17's finale inches closer, fans can catch the previous episodes on Hulu, Lifetime, and Netflix.