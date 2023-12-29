Where to watch Married At First Sight Season 17 episode 11? Streaming platforms explored

Married At First Sight season 17 manages to surprise viewers with its interesting twists, including the feature of a runaway bride who left groom Michael stranded at the altar. The format of the reality TV show has a group of singles marrying their potential partners, selected by relationship experts. The spouses have to spend eight weeks in an experimental marriage, which entails going on a honeymoon trip together.

After their return, the spouses get to decide if they’re willing to stay together or get a divorce on Decision Day. Throughout the season, the bonds of the couples are examined and observed by experts. The specialists gauge their compatibility and help the spouses navigate and adjust to their new bonds.

10 episodes of Married At First Sight season 17 have already been released, but there happens to be a week’s delay in the premiere of the next episode. The makers haven’t cited the reason behind the delay as of writing.

Where to watch Married At First Sight Season 17 episode 11?

Ever since the inception of season 17, there has never been a dull episode of Married At First Sight. Be it romantic gestures, ugly fights, or facing tumultuous equations, the experimental adventure has viewers hooked on their screens. It’s about to happen again this coming week. Tune in to Lifetime to watch the exclusive release of episode 11 on Wednesday, January 3 at 8 pm ET.

Though Married At First Sight officially airs on Lifetime, viewers can see what happens in the lives of married couples on several streaming platforms, including Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling. Wednesday’s episode, titled Taking It Day By Day, is all set to showcase how the spouses will spend their one-month anniversaries together.

From ice skating and skiing to exploring the mountains, there are lots of romantic adventures to witness. However, not everyone is willing to participate in the celebration. It is suggested that a text from one of the husbands is going to leave a wife heartbroken.

What happened in Married At First Sight episode 10?

The episode, Breaking Up the Party, saw the spouses going for a potluck dinner, but the happiness evaporated quickly after the explosive visit of Dr. Pia Holec, a s*x therapist and psychologist on the show. She visited Brennan and Emily, but the discussion wasn’t cordial.

Brennan didn’t let Emily chip in with her words, and his edgewise interruptions were highlighted multiple times by the doctor.

Viewers know Brennan and Emily, who wed sight unseen, had a rocky start to their marriage and still struggle to find common ground and adjust to their married life. In the episode, Dr. Pia aims to extract the reason behind Emily’s uncomfortable mannerisms, but Brennan keeps interrupting his wife.

After the honeymoon, Brennan openly admitted he wasn’t attracted to Emily. They spent a couple of days at his apartment instead of moving into a shared space. He also did not help Emily shift her belongings, despite knowing she had an injured wrist. At the housewarming party, Emily’s friends weren’t impressed by her spouse’s mannerisms.

Besides Brennan and Emily, Clare-Cameron, Becca-Austin, and Michael-Chloe are the other couples who’ve signed up for an experimental marriage. The Decision Day of the reality TV show is likely to occur in April 2024. For now, audiences can continue to watch the new episodes of Married At First Sight every Wednesday exclusively on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.