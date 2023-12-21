What is the status of Becca and Austin from Married At First Sight Season 17? Relationship updates

Married at First Sight season 17 couple Becca Haley and Austin Reed ticked off many boxes that go into making a stable relationship. Fans were eager to see Becca and Austin's relationship proceed to the threshold of a healthy and fulfilling marriage.

Though details about their current relationship status are scarce as the couple aren't very active on social media, the two are likely trying their best to make it work.

Married at First Sight on Lifetime has one of the most intriguing and weird premises of any reality television show ever. Ten hitherto unknown participants, five males and five females are randomly paired by the show's experts and psychologists.

Keep in mind that the couples have never seen or heard from each other before. They are then brought together right away to a marriage ceremony where they meet each other for the first time on the altar.

They are then married off and sent on a honeymoon, from which they would eventually return to take up the cudgels of a normal married life. Married at First Sight season 17 premiered on October 17, 2023, on Lifetime and can also be viewed on Philo and DirecTV.

Becca and Austin's relationship on Married at First Sight season 17

Married at First Sight season 17 couple Becca and Austin initially were one of the most promising couples on the show. Becca, a professional photographer, and Austin, a business expert, were part of a ten-member cast based out of Denver. Right from the debut episode of the show, Becca and Austin's pairing seemed to endorse the decision of the experts.

Austin was looking forward to a serious marriage while Becca became a fan-favorite with her pleasant demeanor. Dr Pia, a psychologist and sex therapist on the show, even shared her opinion that as the two had markedly differing personalities, they were liable to bring out the best in each other.

Becca and Austin must negotiate a serious roadblock toward having a blissful marital life—Becca's illness. Becca suffers from a prolonged spine-related autoimmune disorder which had previously cast a dark shadow over her life and relationships in general ever since she was just 19.

Becca initially didn't bring her illness into the spotlight and did her best to undermine the severity of the issue at hand. She hoped for the best possible relationship to develop with Austin while keeping her illness at bay.

Although audiences were worried that her illness might dampen Becca's chances with Austin, she surprised everyone after opening up about her illness herself and supplying Austin with all the details of her medical condition. Interestingly, this brought Austin closer to her and the two became more bonded than they were before.

Are Married at First Sight season 17 couple Becca and Austin still together?

Even though we would all like to think that Becca and Austin would always be happy, we can't be certain if they are still together as information about the same is hard to come by from their social media handles. Becca's profile is private and her public profile only has a portfolio of her photography career. Austin, on the other hand, just has a LinkedIn profile with no updates on their current relationship status.

Nevertheless, Austin seemed the right fit for Becca as he stood by her despite knowledge of her medical condition, and they are destined for marital bliss. Meanwhile, Lifetime is yet to announce an official date, Married at First Sight season 18 is expected to come out in the early spring of 2024.