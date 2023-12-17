Married at First Sight season 17 episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Married at First Sight season 17 episode 10 is set to air on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. In the upcoming episode, the Married at First Sight couples will finally have to deal with the reality as their honeymoon period has come to an end and they must now put up with the challenges of the real world.

The season kicked off with five couples who made a rather disastrous decision as individuals. Both halves of couples signed up for a show that shall have marriage experts and specialists decide the pairings and then gather the participants for their first meeting right at the altar!

Without ever having seen or heard of each other before, they would then be tied together in the bonds of marriage and sent together for their honeymoon. That's where the title of the show is derived from, as it involves marrying people off at first sight. Who thought that this could work?

Fans of Married at First Sight have little faith in the workings of the so-called marriage experts, and they perhaps bear the blame for the abysmal pairings, as only three couples have so far survived out of the original five.

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 17 episode 10

Married at First Sight season 17 episode 10 titled 'Breaking Up The Party' will feature the remaining three couples: Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer, Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet, and Becca Haley and Austin R. In this episode, they gather for a potluck party.

However, things do not go according to plan, and tension simmers under the surface. Conflict arises between the couples who themselves have been convinced of their lack of compatibility, leading to therapist Dr. Pia entering the scene to bridge their differences.

The upcoming episode is expected to once again highlight the existing troubles between the couples, with experts rushing to their aid. In any case, we can't be sure if these marriages will last until the end of the season.

The therapists and experts try their best to save the marriages. Whether they achieve any rate of success is for viewers to decide shortly.

What happened on Married at First Sight season 17 episode 9?

Out of the remaining three marriages, it seems that two are holding on for dear life, as apparent contradictions between husband and wife are far too significant to reconcile.

Viewers were informed that the honeymoon period had ended and the four couples had landed in Denver. They must now live together and see for themselves how things turn out. Though all four couples were supposed to start living together, only two of them eventually moved forward as planned.

Lauren and Orion's marriage fell into disarray during their honeymoon itself, and the two started looking for a divorce. During the housewarming party on episode 9, things turned pretty sour pretty quickly.

Meanwhile, Emily and Brennan were another couple whose road to marital bliss didn't prove to be as smooth as expected. In the aftermath of their honeymoon, Brennan skipped moving in and instead stated that he needed some time to think things over with his wife Emily.

Married at First Sight season 17 episode 10 will air on Lifetime's official website. Episodes can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on rent, as well as on SlingTV.