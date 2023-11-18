Married at First Sight season 17 finale: Everything you need to know

With five episodes already released, Lifetime’s Married at First Sight season 17 is already in full flow. Set in Denver, the season sees a total of five couples in the form of Emily Balch & Brennan Shoykhet, Clare Kerr & Cameron Frazer, Becca Haley & Austin Reed, and Orion Martzloff & Lauren G.

The singles are picked for each other by relationship experts, and after a thrilling 20-week-odd journey, they decide if they want to continue building a life together. First aired in July 2014, Married at First Sight has seen a plethora of couples find eternal love and build lives together.

With the season 17 finale still expected to be more than a couple of months away, we look at everything currently known about Married at First Sight season 17 finale.

Married at First Sight season 17 finale to be released in April 2024

Until now, the show's typical seasons lasted between 17 and 25 episodes. With five already done and dusted, viewers can expect the season to completely take off in the coming weeks. Like every iteration of the series, a specific date for the season finale has yet to be officially announced. However, considering the season lasts for its maximum length of 25 episodes, Married at First Sight season 17 will be over exactly on April 3, 2024.

With new episodes released on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm EDT, there is still plenty of time for viewers to catch up in case they have yet to start watching. Recent episodes have the singles start their unique journeys with effective strangers who have been hand-picked for them. The most recent fifth episode of the season saw the five couples head to Cancun, Mexico, to start their honeymoons.

Hence, while season 17 has been set up in Denver, Colorado, it takes the contestants through various destinations and gives them plenty of time and opportunities to get to know their partners better. The most challenging aspect, of course, often proves to be the simple transition from single to married life, considering most of the contestants on the show tend to be long-term singles.

Regardless, season 17 has already impressed viewers due to the array of personalities it offers. With the couples hailing from different parts of the world, a major part of their efforts until now have revolved around bridging the cultural gap.

Hence, as far as the Season Finale is concerned, much depends on the number of episodes that have been planned for season 17. Initially, Married at First Sight tended to have seasons that were 16 episodes long. However, that changed to a 19-episode format. Finally, season 16, the most recent iteration before the current one, had 25 episodes.

That may mean that season 17 also follows suit and has 25 episodes. That will push the release date for the season finale to April 3, 2024, although things can change quickly.

For now, viewers can catch the new episodes of Married at First Sight season 17 at 8 pm EDT on Lifetime.