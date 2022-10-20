"She’s just passing the time": Married at First Sight fans predict Alexis will say no on decision day

Married at First Sight season 15 episode 16 aired tonight on Lifetime. Alexis and Justin had one final dinner before the decision day and the latter tried to convince his wife to say yes by stating that he would try to get rid of his habit of overthinking.

Alexis was skeptical about the confession because she thought it might just be Justin's "lip service" and that he might not put in any effort after D-Day. Justin also shared with Alexis that his mother advised him to be more "freaky" in the bedroom, which Alexis agreed with.

Justin wanted to work more on their wedding foundation, but Alexis said that they might just be better off as friends in real life.

Married at First Sight fans felt Alexis did not want to work on her marriage and was just passing some time before saying no on decision day.

Alexis and Justin's marriage has been rocky ever since the couple returned from their honeymoon and Justin's dog bit Alexis's. He gave up Mya, his dog for nine years, for Alexis, but the couple still fought about Justin overthinking everything.

After multiple fights, Alexis told Justin tonight that it was not best friends at first sight and herself friendzoned him, even after he got her sunflowers and was willing to work on his issues.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Alexis hurt Justin by her statement and didn't like the fact that she made him give up his dog.

Unbothered_byu @traveldiva412 Ok Justin, exit stage left. Don't know how else she can tell you. #MAFSSanDiego Ok Justin, exit stage left. Don't know how else she can tell you. #MAFSSanDiego

Nicole Symmonds, PhD @nicole_symmonds #MarriedAtFirstSight Justin it’s about to be you and your dog, homie. Glad your friend has her because I’m sure he’ll give the dog back in your hour of need as you grieve your divorce. #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Justin it’s about to be you and your dog, homie. Glad your friend has her because I’m sure he’ll give the dog back in your hour of need as you grieve your divorce. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSsandiego

Meek. @StarringShameka #MAFSsandiego #mafs Recently, I’ve learned how important it is to make a man feel wanted. It’s not just always about you feeling desired as the woman. I empathize with Justin but Alexis is still gonna say no on decision day Recently, I’ve learned how important it is to make a man feel wanted. It’s not just always about you feeling desired as the woman. I empathize with Justin but Alexis is still gonna say no on decision day 😂 #MAFSsandiego #mafs

Megamind💋 @ashton_h23 Justin should keep his convo with his mom to himself because alexis will find a way to use it against him #MAFS #MAFS SanDiego Justin should keep his convo with his mom to himself because alexis will find a way to use it against him #MAFS #MAFSSanDiego

Octavia Hatem @OctaviasPage #MAFSSanDiego Alexis doesn't want Justin. Hasn't wanted Justin. Ain't gonna want Justin. This conversation is just one long ass gaslight of her trying to make him think he needs to "improve" on something to win her over. #MarriedAtFirstSight Alexis doesn't want Justin. Hasn't wanted Justin. Ain't gonna want Justin. This conversation is just one long ass gaslight of her trying to make him think he needs to "improve" on something to win her over. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSSanDiego

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Mitch was seen spending time with his nieces, who had different opinions on his decision day. He and Krysten applied face masks on each other. Mitch thought that they had started to pick each other's habits and confessed to being fond of his wife. He just did not know if it was enough to last a lifetime.

Stacia was worried about having a conversation with Nate without triggering his insecurities. The couples then met with their loved ones for four days before the decision day to make up their minds.

Stacia expressed to her mother how her disagreement with Nate scared her and wanted him to stop thinking about the "What ifs?." She did, however, believe that they had similar mannerisms. Nate, on the other hand, felt that he was losing his identity and was worried about becoming homeless if he moved in with Stacia. He was also worried about Stacia wanting kids.

Lindy told Candice all about her miscommunication with Miguel and confessed that he sometimes shut her down.

The episode description reads:

"The clock nearly runs out, and the couples have only a few days until Decision Day; the last chance arrives to answer any remaining questions, and it ruins the final night for one couple and challenges others."

Krysten told her friend that she wanted Mitch to ask her to say yes verbally, even if not through a grand gesture. Mitch spoke to his brother about having affection for Alexis but not being in love with her. Alexis' mother asked her to look within her heart to find the answer. Justin wanted Alexis to make her mind quickly so that he could make plans to get his dog back.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

