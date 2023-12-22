What is the status of Clare and Cameron from Married At First Sight season 17? Relationship explored

Married At First Sight season 17 has taken viewers by surprise ever since its inception. Fans have already witnessed a runaway bride, who left groom Michael stranded at the altar in the first episode. The identity of the runaway bride remains unclear but other singles did end up marrying their potential partners chosen by a team of relationship experts.

Among the married pairs are Clare and Cameron. Looking for a perfect match, the duo signed up for the reality show to complete their pursuit of finding their mate. Notably, Clare and Cameron continue to garner public interest with their endearing yet bitter-sweet bond.

Be it their romantic gestures or facing tumultuous lows together, their wedding adventure has loyal viewers hooked to their screens. Clare and Cameron are currently married but it seems they're likely to get a divorce on Decision Day.

What is the status of Clare and Cameron from Married At First Sight season 17?

Clare has openly discussed her intimacy issue with her husband Cameron previously on the show. Seeking advice from costars Lauren, Becca, and Emily, Clare revealed that she and Cameron aren’t affectionate physically and rarely indulge in kissing or cuddling.

In an emotional revelation, Cameron spoke about his dad’s declining health condition and also added that his dad has no clue about him getting married on the show.

In addition to the intimacy issues, the couple is currently confused about their future together. They are willing to make efforts to sort out their differences including undergoing therapy. In a recent episode, following a therapy session, Cameron appeared to be considering ending things with Clare. Similarly, when the latter was questioned about her future, she seemed unsure and couldn’t give a definite answer.

What is Married At First Sight 17 all about

The format of the show entails a group of singles marrying their potential perfect partners selected by a group of experts. The couples have to spend eight weeks together living a family lifestyle. They’re sent on a honeymoon trip and after returning they get to decide if they wish to stay together on Decision Day or get a divorce.

Throughout the show, their bond is examined by relationship experts who gauge their compatibility. Although couples are supposed to wait until eight weeks to come up with their final decision, one of the couples, Orion and Lauren, has already ended their relationship. The decision has made Cameron question his bond with Clare.

When is the finale of Married At First Sight season 17?

The Decision Day of the reality television show is still a couple of months away. Looking at the trajectory of its predecessor seasons, the show typically lasts for about 17-25 episodes.

Though the finale date hasn’t been announced, it is expected Decision Day will likely occur in April 2024. For now, audiences can continue to watch new episodes of Married At First Sight season 17 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Where to watch Married At First Sight season 17?

The reality show officially airs on Lifetime and is also available to stream on streaming platforms including Hulu+ With Live TV, FuboTV, and PhiloTV. Besides Clare and Cameron, the other couples on the show included Emily and Brennan, Becca and Austin, and Michael and Chloe.

Lauren and Orion are separated even before the arrival of the Decision Day. Denver is the destination for this season's marital experiment.