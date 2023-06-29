"Sugarcoating her behavior": Married at First Sight fans upset as Dom appears on the reunion

Part two of Married at First Sight season 16 reunion aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, June 28, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a very intense discussion between Dom (Domynique) and Mack (Mackinley) about what went wrong in their marriage and how they could have communicated better. Dom had decided to divorce Mack just 12 days after their wedding as she realized that he did not even have his own place and was living in his friend's garage.

Mack explained at the time that he had just moved to the city and was afraid to sign a lease so early on. In the reunion, Dom gave multiple excuses for leaving Mack but none of them convinced the fans. She said that she was doubtful that Mack would go back to his home town and she did not want to leave Nashville.

Mack explained that he had moved from Nashville after the divorce but had plans to stay in the city before. He also confessed that he was not expecting Mack to divorce him and wanted to work on their communication issues over little things. Dom, on the other hand, felt that both of them were checked out of their marriage, even though Mac had made it clear that he wanted to work on things.

Dom also added that she wanted Mac to fight for her but the latter was caught so off guard that he did not want to beg to save the marriage.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Dom was trying to "sugarcoat" her behavior and her actions, slamming her for divorcing Mac so early.

Married at First Sight fans think Dom needs to grow up

Dom was just 25 years old when she married Mack, who is 35. Married at First Sights fans felt that she was just looking for a sugar daddy but Mack did not have that much money himself so she decided to leave him. Fans also slammed her for her behavior and felt that she needed to "grow up."

Pastor Cal also felt that Dom was way too young for the experiment

Dom wanted an extroverted and adventurous man, but was disappointed to get paired with Mack, who was even scared to do stuff in Nigeria. She was afraid that Mack would not buy his own house soon so decided to quit the marriage.

Pastor Cal agreed that marrying a 25-year-old girl for such an experiment was wrong and advised her to rethink her decisions before getting into a relationship.

The next season of Married at First Sight, i.e. season 17, is going to feature couples from Denver but the release date of the same is unknown.

