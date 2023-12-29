Married at First Sight season 13: Who is still together?

Married at First Sight, which is currently airing season 17, features a group of singles who gather to find the love of their lives. However, their journey of love comes with a twist, as the participants will be paired up with someone supposedly compatible with them. The couple will be married and go through a trial period, ultimately deciding whether to stay married or get a divorce.

While the current season is currently underway, it's time to take a trip down memory lane to season 13 and find out whether any of the couples from the 2021 season are still together. In the season finale of the show, only two couples decided to stay married: Gil and Myrla, and Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel.

Other couples who were a part of the season were Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak, Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam, and Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman.

Episodes of Married at First Sight are available to stream on Lifetime.

None of the Married at First Sight season 13 couples are together

Married at First Sight season 13 started with five couples; however, only one of them decided to stay together on decision day. As per the format of the Lifetime show, the couples that were matched at the beginning of the show spent a considerable amount of time as a married couple. After that, when it was time to decide, they would either get a divorce or continue being married.

In season 13, one of the only couples that decided to stay married was Gil and Myrla. The two ended up moving in together but hit a consistent rough block in terms of arguments. The two announced their separation at the Married at First Sight season 13 reunion, where they noted that they were separated but on good terms. Myrla called Gil "an amazing person" but added that they weren't meant to be.

Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak, who were also part of the season, decided not to stay together on decision day. Their journey was rough from the beginning due to Ryan's continuous use of dating apps during the initial stages of their relationship. While the two couldn't trust each other, at the reunion, they noted that they were not on bad terms and were friends.

Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel, one of the only other couples of Married at First Sight season 13, called it quits in December 2021. In a statement to People Magazine, they noted that after much thought, the Lifetime couple decided to go their separate ways.

"It's a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and forth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future," they noted.

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman did not start on the right foot, as Zack contracted COVID-19 just before their honeymoon. Although Michaela noted that she wanted to stay married, Freeman did not agree on decision day.

Bao Huong Hoang and Johnny Lam, the last couple from Married at First Sight season 13, ended their relationship during the season finale. Bao did not believe that they were meant to be and asked Johnny for a divorce.

