Married at First Sight Australia season 9 couples: Who are still together?

We’ve just gotten over the chaos that Married At First Sight Australia season 10 brought to the television screens. Be it heartbreaks or romantic stories, season 10 has already made fans count down the days until season 11 drops. However, Married At First Sight Australia season 9 was just as much a rollercoaster as fans expected.

From romance, arguments, tears, and plenty of drama, the previous season hosted a brand new couple who wed unseen. Only four couples decided to stay together on the final commitment day, while the rest ended up getting separated.

Here’s all about the relationship status of Married At First Sight Australia season 9 couples

1) Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta

Selin, a single mother and an executive assistant, married Anthony, a single father and a Sales/Pro Wrestler, on season 9. The couple is separated as they broke up before the show's commitment ceremony. Speaking about the separation, Selin wrote on Instagram:

“The end of Anthony and Selin. The time was up for Anthony and I in the experiment, we both decided it was the best thing we could do to end it and are civil. The low part was definitely being apart from my son and being uncomfortable sharing particular moments. With that being said, I am ready to find love and hopefully in the most organic, authentic way possible.”

2) Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello

Tamara and Brent officially split on the commitment day. The duo had a rocky start to their relationship on Married At First Sight Australia. Brent called Tamara a “psychopath” just a day after their wedding.

3) Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar

Domenica and Jack decided to stay together on the commitment day, but their relationship fizzled out of the show. The makeup artist last posted a photograph with Jack in April 2022, which showed the duo together in love. Domenica captioned the selfie as:

“What a wild ride it's been, couldn't have done it without Jack Millar holding my hand.”

During a reunion dinner, the duo confirmed they were separated.

4) Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud

Ella and Mitch said no as their final decision on Married At First Sight Australia season 9. They stuck together for quite some time to continue exploring if they were each other’s perfect partners, but Ella publicly announced their separation during an interview.

5) Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis

Holly and Andrew broke up before the commitment day on Married At First Sight Australia. Andrew stormed out of a dinner before the finale and also failed to show up at the ceremony. They were the first couple to break up on the show.

6) Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley

Fans hoped Selina and Cody would have a strong relationship even after the show, but they eventually separated. The couple stuck together for quite some time after the finale. They were spotted holding hands at the reunion dinner, but Selina later announced the split on Instagram.

7) Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie

Even though Olivia and Jackson found their forever after on the show, the couple eventually split in real life. The announcement was made jointly on Instagram:

"After a wonderful 10 months together we have decided to go our separate ways. There has always been a lot of love in our relationship and there will continue to be as we transition into a friendship. We have nothing but love and respect for one another, and no one is to blame for the end of this relationship."

8) Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins

Samantha and AL split for good before the commitment ceremony of the show. Chronicling her Married At First Sight journey on Instagram, Samantha wrote on Instagram:

“Looking back, it’s clear limits were tested, connections were made and lost, real and fake. There are absolutely things I would have said and done differently, but until you’re in this experiment you’ll never understand how hard it truly is to stay grounded. Although it was far from perfect, I am grateful for my journey even if I didn’t find love."

9) Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley

Kate, a clinical Nutritionist, married Law Clerk Matt on the experimental dating show. But the duo broke up before making it to Decision Day on Married At First Sight Australia season 9.

10) Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes

Caronlina was married to Dion Giannarelli on the show, but the couple didn’t get along well and parted on the commitment day. Likewise, Daniel Holmes’ partner, Jessica Secracino, left the experiment owing to their constant disagreements.

In a surprising twist during the third commitment ceremony, Carolina revealed that she wanted to partner up with fellow contestant Daniel Holmes. However, the couple aren’t together.

Daniel made it official in an Instagram statement that read:

“I'm getting bombarded so much considering all the articles out rn about the status of Carolina and me. I think it's been obvious for a while we have gone our separate ways. There's no right way to deal with these situations. I wish Carolina all the best and I know she feels the same for me, we had a very unique experience together full of every emotion possible but life just has a different plan for us.”

You can catch up with the ongoing Married At First Sight season 17 exclusively on Lifetime. All new episodes air weekly every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.