Who is Kayla Fischer? Meet Married at First Sight star Johnny Lam’s girlfriend post his divorce from Bao Hoang

Married at First Sight season 13 saw Johnny Lam marry Bao Hoang after they went through a trial period as per the format of the show. Lam’s season ended on November 24, 2021, and Johnny and Bao went their separate ways at the end of the show. It's been over a year since then, and a new person has begun to appear on Lam's social media.

Kayla Fischer, a travel and food blogger, and Lam have been seen enjoying themselves in Texas together. Fischer is a biotechnologist from Houston, Texas, the location of the photos on Lam's Instagram.

Meet Married at First Sight former star Johnny Lam’s new girlfriend Kayla Fischer

Kayla Fischer recently made an appearance on Married at First Sight’s former star Johnny Lam’s Instagram account. They were spotted kayaking and ziplining together, and the pair even went to Mount Bonnell. The two were seen enjoying meals together as well.

The first post featuring the biotechnologist was in September, however, back then the two only appeared in group pictures together, according to Lam’s social media. However, in November 2022, Kayla made her first solo appearance on his feed as the two enjoyed a meal together at Rim Tanon.

While Kayla’s Instagram account is private, she has a separate account that acts as an online journal for her favorite meals. She also has a WordPress blog that states that her nicknames are Fish, Jojo, and Mama K. Fischer often turns to it to share her travel experiences and hopes that it will soon turn into something big.

The blog was started in 2021, and her first few entries were about her time in quarantine followed by her adventures in New Zealand the same year.

According to her resume, Kayla is CLIA and CAP certified as a lab technician, analyst, and “team supervisor.” She is a quick learner, enjoys auditing, and is both an individual performer as well as a team player.

Kayla is a graduate of the University of Houston, where she earned a B.Sc. in mathematical biology with honors. During her time in college, she was named one of the top 2 seniors by the UH Alumni Association in 2017 and was a senior distinguished leader of UH DSAES in the same year.

Johnny Lam’s relagtionship with Bao Hoang in Married at First Sight

Johnny and Bao were both contestants in Married at First Sight season 13 and were the only people who knew each other before the show. The two were at the same college, and Johnny ghosted her when they knew each other previously. Throughout the show, their journey consisted of ups and downs, and they initially had trouble seeing each other as spouses since they didn’t have chemistry.

At one point in Married at First Sight, Johnny stated that kissing Bao reminded him of kissing his sister. The lack of chemistry was also called out by fans, but Bao claimed that their differences were actually a strength.

She said:

"I get it, it makes sense. I mean, I’m so introverted, he’s so outgoing and extroverted and friendly. I’m grounded, he’s open. There’s some things there that…I see the complimentary pieces of it."

While their relationship eventually became functional, it didn't mean they'd last as a couple, and when the time came to make a decision, the two split up.

Married at First Sight is set to return to screens in January 2023 and will feature more people who get married to complete strangers and then woo each other.

