What time will Married at First Sight season 16 episode 13 air on Lifetime? Plot, release date, and time

Married at First Sight season 16 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Kirsten and Shaquille have a conversation about the future of their marriage, and Kirsten is set on what she expects from him.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Our couples go back to their roots and share the memories that made them who they are today. While some couples get into the tough and sad moments of their past, others struggle to truly open up. And one wife’s outrageous demand has her husband second guessing everything."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 29, at 9 pm ET on Lifetime to watch the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight.

Kirsten tells Shaquille to buy her a house in the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight season 16

The couples have left the villa and are returning to real life with each other. However, with real life, comes real questions. In a promo uploaded to social media, one couple is seen having a serious conversation about the future of their marriage, specifically about where they’ll live. Kirsten tells Shaquille that as a husband, it is his responsibility to buy her a house.

The Married at First Sight season 16 couple are seen discussing their future and children when Kirsten asks her partner Shaquille if he sees the couple living in their current place of residence and having kids running around there. She then asks him if he could see himself buying a house soon.

Shaquille tells her that he sees that happening in the future, but for his wife, this does not appear to be a good enough answer. She further tells him that as long as they decide to continue their marriage, he has to get them a house. To this, her partner responds by asking:

"I would have to buy it?"

Kirsten tells her husband that she would like to be able to say that her husband has bought her a house. When he asks her if she would be contributing to the purchase, she tells Shaquille that her name will be on the deed.

The cast member seems confused and asks her how that works, and she tells him that’s how “it works every day in marriages.” Kirsten further tells him that she does not believe that those are high expectations in her eyes. Meanwhile, Shaquille states that when she doesn’t get what she wants, the Married at First Sight season 16 cast member considers it to be a failure. He also adds:

"You feel like you going to feel some type of way."

Meanwhile, in a confessional, Kirsten states that she thinks her husband is overreacting and then calls him crazy. She tells him that he’s acting crazy and that she’s not going to contribute to his behavior that night.

Previously on the show

In last week’s episode of the Lifetime show, viewers saw Shaq and Kirsten’s relationship evolve a little as she seemed attracted to him once he started showing interest in her work and career.

The couple have been together for a while now, and the two were still facing issues with intimacy, to the point that even surprised Dr. Pepper.

