Where was Married At First Sight Season 17 filmed? Location and more details explored

Married At First Sight Season 17 aired on Wednesday, October 18 at 8 PM ET on Lifetime. Married At First Sight Season 17 was filmed in the scenic location of Denver, Colorado, sprawling across a popular and picturesque ski-resort town whose exact location has yet to be disclosed.

Previous seasons of Married at First Sight have all been filmed across scenic locations such as Houston, Boston, and San Diego, and the upcoming show installment will not be an exception.

Since Married at First Sight first aired in 2014, it has been documenting the journeys of people in search of love who were willing to marry a total stranger upon their first meeting. Relationship experts pair up the participants, and they are required to bestow complete faith in the matchmaking process. The contestants have their initial encounter on their wedding day and then spend the night in a hotel.

Subsequently, they are recorded for eight weeks following the show's format before embarking on their honeymoon. At the end of this honeymoon period, they ultimately decide whether to continue their marriage or part ways.

Why did the cast of Married At First Sight Season 17 sign up for the Lifetime show?

Kevin Frazier returned as the host of Married at First Sight Season 17. He was aided by the show's dedicated relationship experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and new full-time expert Dr. Pia Holec.

Along with them, four and a-half couples try their luck to see if their love on the show sticks or is an entertaining trainwreck.

Cameron relocated from New Zealand to Denver at the age of thirty-two hoping to find a dependable life partner.

In contrast, twenty-seven-year-old Claire works as a therapist and is in pursuit of a family-oriented man with vital emotional intelligence.

Before his appearance on the show, Orion, aged twenty-seven, strongly desired to share his Native American heritage with his prospective spouse. On the other hand, thirty-year-old Lauren joined the show after seeing herself grow increasingly frustrated with the dating environment in Denver and finding it to be consistently disappointing.

Orion and Lauren engaged in conversations about maintaining open communication regarding their sexuality on Married at First Sight Season 17. Lauren identifies as sexually fluid, and Orion has explored different aspects of his sexuality.

Emily, who is twenty-nine-years-old, had never experienced a romantic relationship and had reservations about the dating scene before signing up for the show. Brennan, a twenty-eight-year-old eligible bachelor from New York, faced the challenge of helping Emily overcome her fear of being abruptly abandoned on the Lifetime show.

Another couple, Becca and Austin, are both in their early thirties. Becca is enthusiastic about the show's adventures, while Austin views their potential connection as an incredible stroke of luck if things progress positively, according to MEAWW.

Becca is a professional photographer who has a passion for hiking. She joined the show searching for the perfect Colorado man, and Austin seemed to be a suitable candidate as he hailed from Colorado himself.

The unexpected twist featured in Season 17 consisted of thirty-year-old Michael. Since relocating to Denver, Michael has struggled to find a romantic partner. Despite his single status before joining the show, Michael considered regular sexual intimacy to be of great importance to him.

Married at First Sight Season 17, episode 11 airs on January 3, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Lifetime.