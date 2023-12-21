Married at First Sight's Lauren G accuses partner Orion Martzloff of being a "gaslighter"

Lifetime’s Married at First Sight is helping its viewers access a plethora of drama as Season 17 stumbles towards its conclusion. The recently aired Episode 10, on December 20, saw another couple that had started strong in the form of Lauren G and Orion Martzloff finally air their responses to the kind of consistent disagreements they have been having recently.

It was no secret that the two did not seem to get along in recent weeks, with Orion sharing a range of personal details during the recent episode. Lauren, on the other hand, also aired her problems with her partner and, at one point in time, even accused her of being a "gaslighter."

Lauren G and Orion Martzloff get into a huge altercation on a recent Married at First Sight episode

The couple had been struggling with a range of problems in recent times. This was evident during a recent housewarming party, which saw a range of other Married at First Sight contestants also attending. The two were seen animatedly discussing their problems in the recent episode, with Lauren initially accusing Orion of not telling him things.

This led to her partner talking about his struggles with the health of his father, who is suffering from a life-threatening illness back home. He claimed that the stress from the struggle made him a bit too irritable recently.

This, however, hardly resulted in smooth sailing. Lauren talked about a range of other issues that she had with her partner and accused him of cheating as well. Orion, for the first time, accepted his mistake and claimed that he had cheated on his wife.

This brought forth obvious emotional turmoil, as Lauren later claimed that Orion had been a gaslighter and had managed to avoid conversations about infidelity even after she brought it up multiple times. The altercation has proven to be a significant turning point for Married at First Sight and their overall relationship.

The two had started things strongly but have seemingly lost the plot in recent weeks. Later in the episode, Orion was seen in counseling and claimed that he had also been left heartbroken by his partner’s refusal to give him another chance. Things are seemingly headed for a quick divorce. It will be interesting to see what happens next on Married at First Sight, as far as this relationship is concerned.

New Married at First Sight episodes are released every Wednesday at 8 PM ET.